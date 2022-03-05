Adamari López: how he reacted when Toni Costa confirmed his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

As much as the relationship between Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltran it was an open secret for several months, the confirmation of some of the parties was missing, which arrived twice last week. First, the Spaniard indicated that all those rumors were true in an interview and then the influencer published some photos and videos together for her birthday.

How was the love between Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa born?

When the news was known, all the attention was put on the new couple, but, as the days went by, the interest arose to know the opinion of the dancer’s ex-partner, Adamari López, who until now had not said nothing about it.

During Telemundo’s “Hoy Día” program, of which Adamari is a host, the one born in Puerto Rico She was questioned by her classmates about her daughter’s father, so she had no other choice but to respond and open up to her audience that loves her so much.

Adamari López, Toni Costa and their daughter lived as a family until mid-2021, when they decided to end their relationship (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram).

THE REACTION OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ WHEN CONFIRMING THE NEW RELATIONSHIP OF EVELYN BELTRÁN

Quique Usales was the one to ask the question Adamari Lopez. The driver wanted to know how she was doing and if he already knew about her daughter’s father’s new partner, to which she replied in the affirmative.

In addition, with great sincerity, she assured that she wants Tony Costa be very happy in this new stage of your life because that will benefit Alaia.

“Of course, for me this is nothing new. It seems to me that what we have to do is always wish her a lot of happiness, many good things, because everything we wish for those around us has repercussions, especially in my case with my daughter, and what I want is for her to be fine”said the actress on the screens of Telemundo.

To break the small tension generated on the television set, Usales asked Adamari López if she was single and she answered yes.

WHY WILL ADAMARI LÓPEZ NEVER COME BACK WITH TONI COSTA?

The remembered actress of Mexican productions made it clear that the breakup with Toni Costa It is “definitive”, although he also asserted that he does not intend under any circumstances to speak ill of whoever was his partner since 2011.

“Maybe simple and everyday things that happen as a couple that are not necessarily good and that as a woman I must know how to give myself my respect and my place, that respect can only be given to me”said the interpreter last year.

López points out that after their separation the only thing that worries her is her daughter and that she is convinced that the decision to break up her relationship responds to a need to avoid any mental health disorder for her little girl.

WHO IS EVELYN BELTRÁN?

She is a 28-year-old influencer who is known on social media as ‘the bichota.’ His fame is mainly due to TikTokwhere he uploads his exercise and dance routines.

According to her profiles, she is Mexican and lives in Texas. It is also important to note that she has participated in some beauty pageants on American soil.

Furthermore, as well as Tony Costashe has a son named Timothyso by that aspect they will be able to understand each other perfectly.