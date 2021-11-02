Sports
Adani on Milan: "He plays like God. Pioli reminds me of Guardiola at Bayern" – Milan News
- Adani on Milan: “He plays like God. Pioli reminds me of Guardiola at Bayern”Milan News
- Adani: “The defensive turning point is in the head. Inter will be the third wheel.”The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Adani: “Now the club has to stay close to Allegri and he has to get help, his football goes …All Juve
- Adani: “Milan plays like God. And Pioli’s work reminds me of Bayern Munich’s Guardiola”ALL WEB market
- Milan, Adani: “Ibrahimovic and Giroud? There is an important difference “Planet Milan