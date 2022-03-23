Adrián Ascues was close to playing for Alanza Lima and Sporting Cristal

Adrián Ascues is one of the most outstanding players in the League 1. At 19 years old, the talented soccer player breaks it with Deportivo Municipal and hopes to continue shining to achieve his goals: consolidate himself, arrive abroad and defend the shirt of the Peruvian National Team.

