Adrián Ascues was close to playing for Alanza Lima and Sporting Cristal

Adrián Ascues is one of the most outstanding players in the League 1. At 19 years old, the talented soccer player breaks it with Deportivo Municipal and hopes to continue shining to achieve his goals: consolidate himself, arrive abroad and defend the shirt of the Peruvian National Team.

However, few know that the midfielder since childhood belonged to the minor divisions of Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima. Why didn’t he continue in the ‘greats’ of Peru until he reached the first team? Sweeper chatted with Adrianwho is the nephew of Carlos Ascues.

Municipal enters the break being the only leader in League 1. How do you take it?

With peace of mind. We know that there is a long way to go and the idea is to go game by game. This good moment that we are going through is the work of everyone, of those who help us with the props, the technical command, teacher Hernán Lisi, us players, also the fans that accompany us.

Do you consider yourself the best player on the team? Because the sensation of League 1 you already are.

I really prefer to focus on the team. Whether I am or not, I couldn’t tell you. But I do feel good. I want to consolidate myself, continue playing and contributing to the team.

Do you work overtime after workouts?

It is also necessary to keep fit physically. All that adds welcome.

Reviewing your biography I find that you were in the minor divisions of Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima…

Yes. I played in Cristal from 3 to 13 years old. I also did it in Alianza and in Regatas.

Why didn’t you continue in Crystal or Alliance until you got to the first team?

They didn’t take me into account. I was looking for my path but I prefer not to talk about the past and focus on my present with Deportivo Municipal.

You are a fan of Alianza Lima, right? Can you answer me?

I’m a fan of the team I play (laughs).

How did you get to Municipal?

I went to a test with the teacher Óscar Fernández (technician). I passed it in 2019 and played reserve.

What league do you see yourself playing in the next few years?

First I have to consolidate myself in Municipal. Then it will be seen. I’m not waiting for offers. I think that will come at some point but I don’t deny that I like the Spanish league.

What does your uncle Carlos Ascues tell you?

We don’t talk much but sometimes he congratulates me and tells me to continue on the right path. He wishes me the best.

Which players do you admire in Liga 1?

To ‘Canchita’ Gonzales. It’s crack. I like your game.

Kevin DeBruyne and Arturo Vidal.

The last one, how long will we see you in the selection?