Afghanistan, women are today the real enemy of the Taliban

Afghan women around the world are rebelling against the Taliban burqa. They did this by posting photos with real traditional clothes, which have nothing to do with what the Islamic Emirate imposes

Afghan women residing abroad have shown the world the condition they would live in today if they were in their country. They did it with a sort of online demonstration, launched on social media with the hashtags #AfghanistanWomen and #DoNotTouchMyClothes, in which they wear traditional clothes. Objective: to show that the burqa is not part of their culture and that that of the Taliban is only an imposition, which has nothing to do with local religion or customs. CNN reports it. The initiative was organized in stark contrast to a demonstration that took place a few days ago in the streets of the capital, in which women took to the streets with a black burqa, claiming to support the Islamic Emirate and asking to be able to study and work according to the principles of Islam.

The real enemy of the fundamentalists in Afghanistan are women: the only ones who risk losing 20 years of conquests, obtained with great sacrifices

In fact, today it is women who are most actively fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan. They do so with their weapons, which do not fire but which are probably more lethal than rifles: street and online demonstrations, inside and outside the Asian country, despite the harsh repression of the Islamic Emirate. They do not give up on what they have achieved with sacrifice in the last 20 years, also thanks to ad hoc programs on gender equality, financed by the Italian Cooperation over the years. They know that if they stop, it will be the end for them. They will go back to being objects and no longer people and they cannot afford this, unlike men who, despite some limitations, will continue to live their usual life.

Hugh Jackman takes action to support the “I Stand with Afghan Women” campaign

However, women in Afghanistan are not alone; something is something begins to move. Actor Hugh Jackman, launched an appeal for solidarity on Twitter, which is rapidly going viral. The goal is to advertise the sales of T-shirts with the phrase “I Stand with Afghan Women”. The proceeds will go to some associations, which are involved in supporting women in difficulty in the Asian country. The campaign was launched by the activist Zainab Salbi, founder of WomenforWomen.