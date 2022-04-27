after Dwayne Johnson, director Justin Lin leaves the saga

Vin Diesel’s family continues to crumble. After the departure of Dwayne Johnson, director Justin Lin left the production of the film Fast & Furious 10.

For the penultimate film of the saga Fast & Furious (officially titled Fast X), IThe casting will bring together the hard core of Vin Diesel’s family with the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. The film will also bring back Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who recently showed off her new look in Fast & Furious 10 and will share his antagonist role with new recruit Jason Momoa.

The actor known for playing the superhero Aquaman in the DCEU will thus be part of the new big names added to the credits with Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior, revealed in The Suicide Squad. What compensate for the departure of Dwayne Johnson, who left the franchise because of the tensions between him and the interpreter of Dom Toretto.

But Hobbs will not ultimately be the only major absentee from this next family reunion, since Justin Lin recently announced on Twitter, on the sidelines of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, that he had left his role as director to Fast & Furious 10, just a few days after the start of production. A sudden and unexpected departure which was not justified by either the principal concerned or by Universal.

“With support from Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back from directing FAST X, while remaining on the project as a producer. In ten years and five films, we have been able to film the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. From a personal perspective, as a child of Asian immigrants, I’m proud to have helped create the most diverse franchise in film history. I will forever be grateful to the cast, crew, and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family..”

Family stories or simple creative disputes?

Justin Lin was one of the architects of the franchise since Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. In addition to the third installment, the filmmaker returned behind the camera to direct parts 4, 5, 6 and 9 of the franchise, the seventh installment having been directed by James Wan and the eighth by F. Gary Gray. He was also producer and co-writer of Fast & Furious 9 and executive producer of Fast & Furious 6 and 5.

Since then, no other director or director has been announced, even if a name should not be long in coming since filming has started with the second team. No delays were announced either. Fast X is therefore still planned in French theaters from May 24, 2023. At least for now.