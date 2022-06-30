after Neymar and Kimpembe, Paris would also like to part ways with Messi!

Zapping World Eleven The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

PSG is definitely ready to turn everything upside down! While Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe have been placed on the transfer list, it is now Lionel Messi who could experience the same fate. Indeed, according to information from Pedro Morata, journalist for COPE, the French champion would aim in addition to the Brazilian and the French, to sell the sevenfold Golden Ball as quickly as possible.

Information to be confirmed as Le Parisien indicated earlier in the evening that the Argentine superstar was one of the six untouchable players in the minds of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier.

💥 Information @pedro_morata 💣 The map of the new direction deportiva del @PSG_inside are you selling to Messi there is @neymarjr a la mayor brevedad possible 🆕 The idea is to build a new PSG with menos colors and a more competitive team 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/T3pb9w0xPM — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 30, 2022