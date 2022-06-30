Entertainment

after Neymar and Kimpembe, Paris would also like to part ways with Messi!

PSG is definitely ready to turn everything upside down! While Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe have been placed on the transfer list, it is now Lionel Messi who could experience the same fate. Indeed, according to information from Pedro Morata, journalist for COPE, the French champion would aim in addition to the Brazilian and the French, to sell the sevenfold Golden Ball as quickly as possible.

Information to be confirmed as Le Parisien indicated earlier in the evening that the Argentine superstar was one of the six untouchable players in the minds of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier.

While PSG have already placed Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe on the transfer list, Lionel Messi could well be next! Indeed, the capital club would like, like the Brazilian, to sell the Argentinian as soon as possible.

