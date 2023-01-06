After the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, an Air Force plane made an emergency landing without an engine

One of the Mexican Air Force planes had to land without an engine after attacks in Culiacán (Screenshots/Twitter)

On Thursday, January 5, captured for the second time to Ovid Guzmanone of the sons of shorty Guzmanwhich caused attacks to different aircraft of the Air Force mexican (FAM) by armed civilians to prevent the transfer of The mouse to Mexico City, it was even reported that one of the planes landed without an engine.

Early this Thursday morning it was reported that the leader of the minorsson of Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán, was arrested after an operation by the National Guard and the Mexican Army in culiacanSinaloa.

Hours later, armed attacks began against the planes that were flying over Sinaloa, including a House C-295which would have had to start a emergency strategy to land without an engine.

Images circulated on social networks of the aircraft that was allegedly shot during this afternoon as it was approaching the Culiacan International Airport.

In the videos you can see that the plane begins to descend in choppedbut without obvious problems, while in the background detonations are heard.

Once it reached the track, even with the shots in the background and taking a small turn, elements of the National Guard immediately approached to check it, throwing water with a vehicle from the firefighters From the airport.

Members of Sinaloa drug cartel are equipped with anti-aircraft weapons such as MANPADS. They tried to shoot down a Casa C-295 transport aircraft of #Mexico Airforce. The aircraft was damaged and had an emergency landing at #Culiacán a few minutes ago! pic.twitter.com/PB8fsMFxzI — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) January 5, 2023

According to reports, the Air Force ship had to make an emergency landing because one of the engines was affected and stopped working, in addition to fire for the impact it received.

So far it is unknown what weapon would have managed to affect an FAM aircraft to such a degree, but other videos emerged showing a group of civilians with anti-materiel rifleswhich are used against armored military equipment.

This attack was due to the fact that it was reported that two FAM planes left the Felipe Ángeles International Airport to land at the Culiacán International Airport to transfer Ovidio Guzmán. After these two aircraft, some reinforcements arrived that were flying over the city; all were received with bullets from the outskirts of the airstrips.

Culiacán stopped its activities completely because the violence increased severely after the arrest of the son of Chapo Guzman (REUTERS / Stringer)

This was not the only attack on a plane following the arrest of The mouseWell, a ship of Aeromexico who would fly from Culiacán to Mexico City was shot while preparing for the trip.

The plane with registration XABCUcorresponding to flight AM165suffered damages in the hydraulic systemso the crew and passengers descended as soon as the attack ceased.

These repeated attacks against airplanes caused the Culiacán International Airport to close and, in addition, several airlines canceled flights to the north of the country.

The first time Ovidio was arrested, in 2019, blockades and attacks occurred just like this Thursday (CEPROPIE via AP Archive)

In addition to the attacks on planes, Culiacán suffers from drug blockades and looting since it began to be rumored that Ovidio Guzmán was apprehended for the second time.

So far, at least two people have been reported killed by the armed attacks in the capital of Sinaloa, as well as an undetermined number of wounded members of the National Guard and the Mexican Army. The head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Crescencio Sandoval, reported that 19 blockades were counted.

Although it was reported that The mouse He was arrested in Culiacán at dawn, it is unknown where he is. By 6:30 p.m. on January 5, it is only known that he will be transferred to the Altiplano Penitentiary.

