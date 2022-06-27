After The Multiverse of Madness When Doctor Strange 3? — Connoisseurs.com

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness premiered in theaters on May 5 and last Wednesday, June 22, it was streamed on Disney Plus, free for all its subscribers. The new Marvel movie about the sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch who, in an adventure through the MCU’s Multiverses, will have to face Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who seems out of control, in a story that combines magic, terror with the creative hallmark of director Sam Raimi. But, after the success of the second installment, when is Doctor Strange 3 coming?

Marvel fans are experiencing a real explosion of emotions and theories after the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, first in theaters, being one of the most watched movies of the year and now streaming on Disney Plus. Given this, the question that instantly arises about a third film about the Master of the Mystic Arts. And, while there are still many questions about “Doctor Strange 3”, there are several answers that suggest the return of the protagonist and various characters in the film.

It is that the second feature film left more than one door open for new events that could change the course of the hero. In this sense, the post-credit scenes of “The Multiverse of Madness” make sense, since it will finally be revealed what will happen to one of the most relevant avengers of this phase.

Doctor Strange 2, not only left doubts about whether the story would directly follow America Chavez, how it would affect the destruction of the Darkhold at the hands of Wanda Maximoff or even what implications the return of the fantastic four would have for the future. Those doubts also lead to whether the Sorcerer Supreme’s next appearance will be in his third film or in some other Marvel production.

Questions also arise when it comes to thinking whether Benedict Cumberbatch would continue to play the role of one of the most important heroes for the homonymous title, or if some other character could take his place as is happening in this Phase 4 of Marcel with other heroes. , where their legacies pass to female characters. Although for now, as for Strange, it seems that it is not the time yet.

In fact, the actor did not avoid the question in dialogue with The New Indian Express, referring to the possibility of carrying out the filming of “Doctor Strange 3”: “I hope so. I would love to do another movie”, Benedict Cumberbatch began by saying and then maintained: “Doctor Strange is such a complex character that it seems that there is much more to explore with him. It’s such a brilliant role. I’m still having a great time playing it.”

Cast, characters and synopsis of “Doctor Strange 3”

With the certainty that Benedict Cumberbatch will be Stephen Strange again, it is also a fact that Benedict Wong would also return as the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. With a larger role in “Doctor Strange 2,” it’s entirely possible that Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer will return to help Doctor Strange once again.

Another return would be that of his new henchman América Chávez (Xochitl Goméz); and the same, the Mordo played by Chiwetel Ejiofor could return, either the Illuminati version or the version we saw in the 2016 movie.

But, in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, actress Charlize Theron appeared as Clea, a sorceress connected to the villain Dormamu (who has already appeared in the MCU) and comes from the dark dimension, where she asks for help. to Stephen Strange because his actions caused two universes to collide that could collapse the entire multiverse, and they need to stop this (they might even recruit Mordo to do it).

For now, there is no announcement from Marvel or Disney about “Doctor Strange 3” let alone an official synopsis. But keep in mind that there is a possibility that a third film will be Benedict Cumberbatch’s farewell as the Sorcerer Supreme, so the story would also go through finding a way to close the story and remove Strange from a convincing way.

But also, there are those who say that the appearance of Reed Richards as one of the Illuminati also points to the Fantastic Four being on the way (John Krasinski is a candidate to star, but he is not confirmed as part of the cast yet, and there are no more details about the film) and the possibility of having a crossover with Strange himself.

After “The Multiverse of Madness” When does “Doctor Strange 3” arrive?

Until now, the Marvel company has only announced the films of phase 4 of its Cinematic Universe, which means that there is not much news about a possible third “Doctor Strange” film, but everything indicates that it will happen and that Benedict Cumberbatch will be again the protagonist of his new story.

So, although “Doctor Stragne in the Multiverse of Madness” has been a great success and has been liked a lot, it is easy to understand that there is still a long way to go to have a third part. Also, the precedent that six years have passed between the first and second installments, affects the times of Marvel.

There is still a lot to develop from Phase 4 of the MCU, where dates are already scheduled until the end of 2023. So, if you have to think of a date for a third Doctor Strange movie could be said to hit theaters between 2024 and 2026, or longer too.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy the recent premiere of “Doctor Stragne in the Multiverse of Madness” streaming on Disney plus. And also follow the path of the stories that preceded it, with the original 2016 film and the original series of the platform “WandaVision”, “Loki” and “What If”.