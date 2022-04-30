After the Pandemic, the Healthcare Company cuts funds for Nurses, OSS and Health Professions. CISL protest in ULSS 6 Euganea. – AssoCareNews.it

ULSS 6 Euganea. After two years of the Covid pandemic, exhausted employees and thousands of services to be recovered, the company finds the solution: to cut 70 million euros from personnel expenses. Nurses, Oss and Health Professions on a rampage. Protest the CISL.

There was great expectation for the Resolution of the ULSS 6 EUGANEA Company which provides for the plan of personnel needs to guarantee assistance and the provision of services to the 1,000,000 inhabitants who refer to the territorial company of Padua in the THREE YEARS 2022-2024.

In the previous resolution of 30 November 2021, ULSS 6 had prepared a resolution that would allow adequate staff to be hired over the three-year period to ensure the activation of the services requested by the Veneto Region and at the same time cover the large staff shortages existing.

This resolution, however, was rejected by the Region because it is inconsistent with spending constraints.

The resolution of April 1, on the other hand, is a cleaver for workers and for the quality of health services in our province.

We are not talking about growth, new services, staff adaptation of recovery plans for back payments, SIMPLY WE ARE TALKING OF MONEY, EXPENSE CAPS AND CUTS.

STAFF CUTS FOR OVER € 70,000,000 WITH A REDUCTION OF 431 PROFESSIONALS IN THE THREE YEARS 2022-2024.

We cannot believe that in the face of the difficulties in guaranteeing services and recovering the services lost in these two years of crisis, the Region instead of authorizing a courageous and expansive hiring plan requested the Health Authority, the only one in Veneto to which it was challenged the hiring plan, to strongly reduce personnel expenses.

And even more serious is the choice of EXTERNALIZING FIRST AID TO RECOVER NURSING PERSONNEL.

Today there is a risk of collapse of the Emergency Department, many are the nurses who have exceeded the ordinary contractual hours and who are covering the shifts with overtime and additional services, many patients remain in the emergency room for many hours, sometimes days, as it is not possible hospitalize them. The OBI, which should welcome patients for up to 24 hours, has now become a real ward where patients stay for several days.

All the staff of the Emergency Department of ULSS 6 are against the decision that the suburbs should be contracted out. If FIRST AID POINTS ARE OUTSIGNED many workers will apply for relocation or quit, simply because they are selling off their professionalism, quality of care and driving services straight to total privatization.

The lack of OSS is now chronic and we now work shifts with at least 3 or 4 fewer resources.

Verbal insults and threats from exasperated users are the order of the day given the continuous inefficiencies and, as usual, it is ALWAYS AND ONLY WORKERS who put their face to it.

Another INADMISSIBLE choice is to VERTIGOUSLY INCREASE THE USE OF ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES FOR OTHER ADDRESSED STAFF ALREADY HEAVY TESTED BY THIS PERFECT STORM, bringing the cost from € 1,500,000 envisaged by the November resolution to € 10,500,000 in April.

SIMPLE, THE STAFF IS REDUCED AND DOUBLE WHAT REMAINS WORK!

The Region in recent years has forced the ULSS to

run to the aid of the nursing homes with 32 nurses;

internalize assistance in prison with 26 nurses;

Internalize the basic care of Conselve’s rehabilitation;

internalize home withdrawals;

open the beds of the Community Hospital in Piove (today still used to support Covid patients);

• increase the surgical activity of Piove di Sacco;

All new services that instead of having been considered an additional cost, have been included in the historical expense.

AND WE REMEMBER THAT IN FRONT OF THESE INTERNALIZED SERVICES, NOT ONLY THE EXPENDITURE CAP HAS NOT BEEN INCREASED, BUT THE CONTRACTUAL FUNDS HAVE NOT EVEN BEEN ADJUSTED WITH THE CONSEQUENCE THAT THE AVERAGE FEE PROCEEDED TO PAY THE INDEMNITY HAS NOT BEEN ADJUSTED , PRODUCTIVITY, PROJECTS, ETC.

Added to this is that the revision of the resolution from November to April has actually led to a block of at least 6 months of the recruitment of all professional profiles.

In a company of 6,000 employees, such a long period has devastated an organizational fabric already put to the test by two years of hard fight against the pandemic.

Today the situation represented is bleak, net of the hiring block, it suffers:

• Covid wards still full in Schiavonia and Cittadella with continuous shift changes, ward shifts, no guarantees for the summer vacation plan and above all the risks that weigh on COVID nurses who no longer manage only patients with respiratory problems, but patients with various pathologies , medical and surgical;

• Continuous increase of positive workers who leave the departments uncovered completely lacking the supplementary staff to cover illnesses;

• Resumption of the suspensions of unvaccinated personnel who had returned in the meantime after contracting the VIRUS to date we have almost reached 200 suspensions;

Long absences and unsubstituted maternity leave.

Personnel with prescriptions and musculoskeletal limitations that are absolutely not respected due to lack of personnel, putting the health of these workers at serious risk;

• The CHRONIC lack of Laboratory Technicians has exhausted the Laboratories of the ULSS.

• The lack of Radiology technicians does not allow the night shift to be activated, forcing the staff to carry out heavy shifts of ready availability and inefficiencies for users.

IN THIS SITUATION THERE IS NO GUARANTEE TO ENSURE THE WORKERS THE SUMMER HOLIDAY PLAN and THE ADMINISTRATION IS ASSESSING THE POSSIBILITY OF REDUCING ACTIVITIES AND BEDS IN THE DEPARTMENTS TO GUARANTEE THE RIGHT TO HOLIDAYS.

It is indecent for citizens that after two years of reduction in health services due to COVID, today the reduction is due to a lack of personnel.

AND PARADOXAL: WE NEED STAFF OF ALL THE PROFILES, WE HAVE THE RANKINGS AVAILABLE AND WE CAN’T HIRE FOR BURO-CRARTIC-ADMINISTRATIVE ANKLETS.

THERE ARE NO MORE EXCUSES, YOU NEED TO START IMMEDIATELY WITH THE RECRUITMENT OR IT WILL BE ANNOUNCED ANNOUNCED FOR OUR TERRITORIAL HEALTH SERVICE.

In addition to the LACK OF PERSONNEL, Ulss6 employs over 150 temporary employees who will soon see their contracts expire with the risk of further undermining a service organization that is already at its limit.

This is why we asked the ULSS 6 Company for an important stabilization plan to ensure that the professionalism of many colleagues gained over the years DOES NOT GO LOST, but remains a resource for the Company.

ULSS 6 EUGANEA IS HAVING A DEEP ORGANIZATIONAL CRISIS:

• The departments are constantly remodeling and with reduced waste due to a lack of staff with shifts that change from day to day;

• availability has increased in operating theaters due to lack of staff, lack of adequate training;

• to guarantee services in the departments and in the territory, calls are made from staff on rest and on holidays

• personnel continue to be moved here and there to plug the holes as if they were parcels;

• we have dozens of trained and trained nurses who have been hostages in nursing homes for months despite the Administration’s commitment to withdraw them and place them in the wards, which is why we asked the Management to return them and replace them with newly hired personnel.

THE SAME DIFFICULTIES ARE FOUND IN THE TERRITORY AND IN SOCIAL HEALTH SERVICES, BOTH IN HOME ASSISTANCE WHERE NURS HAVE NOT BEEN REPLACED, AND IN AMBUALTORY SERVICES, HEALTH REGISTRY AND FAMILY CONSULTANTS.

IN THE TERRITORIAL CONTEXT, THE DEMAND OF FAMILIES IS LESS EVIDENT BUT CERTAINLY NOT LESS EMERGENTIAL.

THE REGION CANNOT REMAIN DEAF IN THE FACE OF THE NEEDS OF THE TERRITORY OF PADUA.

LACK OF STAFF IS A NERVE ALWAYS DISCOVERED BUT TODAY IT IS BECOMING A DISASTER.

THE PADUA TERRITORY NEEDS CERTAINTIES, AN IMMEDIATE ORGANIC RECRUITMENT PLAN AND A FINANCIAL NORMALIZATION COHERENT NOT WITH THE CONSTRAINTS OF EXPENDITURE BUT WITH THE NEEDS OF THE CITIZENS OF THE PROVINCE OF PADUA.