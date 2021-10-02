age, career and private life

Kate Winslet is one of the most important actresses of recent years, let’s retrace her career: age, filmography and awards.

International success for Kate came in 1997, when at the age of 22 he starred alongside Leonardo Di Caprio in Titanic. The Hollywood blockbuster was one of the commercial hits of the 90s and probably one of the biggest box office hits in the history of cinema. Until that moment the young and talented Kate Winslet was appreciated by critics, well known in the cinema world but still unknown to the general public.

It can legitimately be said that there is a before and after Titanic in the career of the British actress, who in the following years has continued to convince audiences and critics with always convincing interpretations of the highest level of interpretation. The consecration of her indisputable talent, however, would have come 12 years after the arrival of planetary notoriety, or when she was awarded the Oscar as best leading actress for the interpretation in the film. The Reader.

Kate Winslet, a career full of successes and awards

Born in Reading on October 5, 1975, Kate has been passionate about acting since a very young age and as a girl she already has an extraordinary talent. The first part in a film arrives in 1994 and the following year is already requested for three films. His talent did not take long to manifest itself and in 1995 he received his first Oscar nomination for the role in Reason and Sentiment. In the following years, in addition to the aforementioned Titanic, he will take part in numerous films that obtain acclaim from critics and audiences: Iris, If you let me cancel you, Revolutionary Road (again paired with Leonardo Di Caprio), Little Children, Neverland, The Reader, The Dressmaker.

The talented Kate also holds some records, among which the one of actress who has received the highest number of nominations for Oscar (6) and ai Golden Globe (10). She is one of the few female performers to have won two statuettes in a single edition of the Golden Globes. In addition to the Golden Globes, Kate has won the Cesar Award, several statuettes at the Bafta Awards (the British Oscars), three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award. For the results achieved in his work he also obtained the Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

As for her private life, when she was very young she was linked to her colleague Stephen Trende, who died very young in 1997 from bone cancer. In 1998 she married Jim Threapleton, with whom she has the first daughter My Honey. The two divorced in 2001. In 2003 Kate married the director Sam Mendes, a relationship that led to the birth of her second child. Joe Alfie. The two divorced by mutual consent in 2010. In 2012, the actress married for the third time with Edward Abel Smith, a man with whom she is still today. The couple had a baby boy in 2013, little Bear.