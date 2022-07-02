Airline offers $10,000 to travelers to change their ticket for an oversold flight

New York – An American airline offered $10,000 to passengers on an overbooked domestic flight to change their ticket in the midst of the wave of delays and cancellations that the country is experiencing, according to local media reports this Friday.

The media picks up the first-person account of Jason Aten, a technology journalist for Inc. magazine, who was earlier this week with his family waiting to board a flight from Minneapolis to Alaska when the airline, Delta Airlinesannounced that he had sold more seats than he could.

Overbooked flights are common in the United States, especially those of low-cost airlines, which usually inform travelers before boarding and seek volunteers willing to change their flight for the next one at no cost or with some advantage, such as a free flight. .

However, according to Aten’s account, Delta Airlines was looking for eight volunteers to whom it offered $10,000 “in cash” individually in exchange for not occupying their seatsgoing so far as to say over the speaker: “If they have Apple Pay, they’ll even get the money right now.”

Aten said he had not accepted the offer for reasons he did not want to detail because his wife “is not happy.”

According to The New York Postwhich confirmed with Delta that its employees have “authority to offer compensation” although not in that specific case, this airline announced in 2017 that they can offer volunteers up to $9,950 in exchange for their tickets when there is overbooking.

A man who was supposedly on that flight responded to Aten’s story on Twitter and claimed it was true, adding that he also did not accept the offer because he could not leave his wife, who had to travel due to health problems.

That passenger, named Todd McCrumbtold KTVB in an interview aired Thursday that the airline initially offered $5,000 for those who vacated their seats, and later raised the figure to $10,000.

Delta recently announced that it was offering flight changes at no additional cost ahead of the July 4th long weekend, a national holiday in the United States, after a wave of cancellations and delays due to airline staffing shortages and airports from the end of May.