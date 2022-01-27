Al Capone died 75 years ago: from Scarface to The Untouchables, the films linked to the figure of the boss

January 25 marks the anniversary of the death of the most famous gangster in history. The figure of him was also the protagonist on the small and on the big screen. Here are the films that told about his life or were inspired by him

It says Al Capone and immediately thinks of the most famous criminal of all time. The son of a barber and a seamstress, Alphonse Gabriel Capone – this is his full name – was born in Brooklyn on January 17, 1899, to parents of Campania origins. He spends his childhood in misery and in a degraded environment, where he comes into contact with the gangs of the area dedicated to petty crime. From that moment, from gang to gang, he “conquers” a place in the world of crime. Capone died on January 25, 1947. 75 years after his death, this is how his figure inspired cinema.

Scarface and the Utoucable: series dedicated to Al Capone and Eliot Ness The character of Al Capone is well suited, due to its characteristics, as a model for the big screen. And in fact there are not a few films that were inspired by his figure as a gangster. One of the most famous cases is that of Scarface, released in theaters in 1932. The character played by Paul Muni is a reference to Capone. The protagonist is a young killer, Tony Camonte, known as lo Scarred due to a large scar that disfigures his face. The boy, ruthless and bloodthirsty, becomes the bodyguard of a boss. Helped by his friend Gino Rinaldo, he seizes power. Morbidly jealous of her sister, Tony makes the mistake of killing Rinaldo, who married her. In 1983 Brian De Palma made a new one Scarfaceloosely based on this film. Al Capone (1959) The name of the gangster gives the title to the 1959 film directed by Richard Wilson. To interpret Al Capone is Rod Steiger. The film traces the life of the notorious criminal and his “underworld career” that led him to lead a real criminal empire. Eventually Al Capone will be caught and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

FBI vs. Al Capone (1959)

From De Niro to Tom Hardy: the actors who played Al Capone The original title is The Scarface Mob and it’s a 1959 film directed by Phil Karison. It was originally an episode of the Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse anthology TV series. It was then released to theaters in 1962. It is based on the novel The Untouchables by Eliot Ness and follows the exploits of the Chicago boss and his capture by the FBI Two mobsters against al Capone (1966) The film, directed by Giorgio Simonelli, is a homegrown comedy starring Franco Franchi and Ciccio Ingrassia who play two Sicilian immigrants, two policemen who try to get into Al Capone’s gang to have him arrested. José Calvo plays the gangster. The Valentine’s Day Massacre (1967) It is set in 1929, when Chicago’s two most powerful rival gangs, led by Al Capone and Bugs Moran, are in fierce competition for smuggling dominance. The Valentine’s Day Massacre, directed by Roger Corman, is basically the fictionalized chronicle of the famous massacre of February 14, 1929, in full prohibition. Orson Welles was originally cast to play Capone, while Jason Robards was cast as Bugs Moran. Welles, however, was opposed by the Fox production company, which vetoed him.

That Dirty Last Night (1975)

Scarface, the location of the chainsaw scene is now a drugstore The film That dirty last night, directed by director Steve Carver, tells of the young Alfonso Capone who, with a skilful move, makes himself useful to Frankie Yale and his partner Johnny Torrio. The battle, however, continues fiercely until, having been killed by his lover Iris Crawford, Capone reacts with the famous Valentine’s Day massacre (February 14, 1929). Playing the gangster is Ben Gazzara. Also in the cast is a young Sylvester Stallone, in the role of Frank Nitti. Little Gangsters (1976) The original title of the film is Bugsy Malone and was directed by Alan Parker. It is a musical film inspired by the Chicago of Prohibition and the exploits of Al Capone. The gangsters’ weapons initially consist of a cream pie, which kills the character if he is hit in the face; this weapon is then overtaken by the machine-cream puffs, which shoots cream puffs faster and is therefore more effective. The main performers are Jodie Foster and Scott Baio. Scarface (1983) Remake of the 1932 film, has as its main interpreter Al Pacino who wears the role of the famous gangster (but there are no direct references to Al Capone, who is only a source of inspiration). Written by Oliver Stone, it is directed by Brian De Palma. Pacino is Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant, a petty criminal, then a drug kingpin, the protagonist of a crazy rise and a bloody parable in the world of American organized crime in the early 1980s. Cynical and ruthless, Tony goes straight on his way killing everyone who tries to block his way. But by refusing to carry out an assassination attempt on the boss Sosa (Paul Shenar), trouble starts for him. The soundtrack was edited by the Italian composer Giorgio Moroder.

Sean Connery, the Untouchable: the role that earned him his only Oscar The cast of this film is stellar: directed by Brian De Palma, stars Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, Andy García, Charles Martin Smith, Richard Bradford. Chicago, 1930s: the mafia boss Al Capone, played by De Niro, is the master of the city in full Prohibition. He is therefore dedicated to alcohol smuggling, keeping bars, night clubs, police and mayor under control. Government agent Eliot Ness, played by Costner, wants to expose Al Capone’s business empire and arrest the gangster boss. Unforgettable is the cult phrase: “You are just talk and distinctive!”. Empire of Crime (1991) The mafia boss also appears briefly in the film The empire of crime 1991, where he is played by Titus Welliver. In the years of Prohibition, in New York, two Italians go into business with two Jews, climbing the peaks of local crime to become the undisputed masters of smuggling in the city. Directed by Michael Karbelnikoff, it has in the cast, among others, Christian Slater and Anthony Quinn. Boardwalk Empire – Empire of Crime (2010)

Al Capone also appeared in the TV series Boardwalk Empire, portrayed by Stephen Graham. The series is produced by Martin Scorsese and Mark Walhberg. With Prohibition going into effect, Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, part Mafia boss and part corrupt politician, devises a plan to get rich by selling the liquor that has become illegal. The series is set in Atlantic City in 1920. Al Capone is later mentioned in the TV series Peaky Blinderswhere the protagonist refers to him as an Italian boss in Chicago, while in the episode of Relic Hunter titled The secret bunkerSydney and Nigel, while looking for a legendary weapon, find themselves in an old bunker of his.

Gangster Land (2017)

Capone, the last days of the boss on Sky Cinema Famous mobster Al Capone recruits Jack McGurn to protect his criminal empire in 1920s Chicago. The man makes a quick climb to the top of crime thanks to violence and ruthlessness. In the film, the boss is played by Milo Gibson. Capone (2020) Capone is a 2020 film written and directed by Josh Trak. The film focuses on the latter part of the life of the famous gangster, this time played by Tom Hardy. After ten years in prison, Al Capone has to deal with dementia, physical decline and guilt for the crimes he committed in his life.