Al Pacino is in a relationship with a woman 53 years his junior.
Al Pacino He surprised his followers by being caught at a group dinner with whoever he was girlfriend of rocker Mick Jagger, Noor Alfallahwho he is 53 years younger than him and who is presumed to be your current partner.
The 81-year-old Hollywood legend was seen tucking in the 28-year-old during dinner with actor Jason Momoaafter visiting Julian Schnabel’s latest Pace gallery in the Mid City area of Los Angeles.
After leaving the Felix restaurant, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner of Italian food, the couple left in the same car.
According to the site Page Six, some informants have shared new details about the relationship, revealing that it flourished during the pandemic and adding that the age difference between the two is not a “problem”, despite the fact that Al is older, even , that the father of Noor.
“Al Pacino and Noor They started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men; she was with Mick Jagger for a while and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen,” a source revealed to the publication.
Likewise, the informant added: “She has been with To the for a while and they get along very well. The age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than his father.”
Noor She is Vice President of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony and is reportedly also developing two feature films with Obst. She along with her sister Remi de Ella, she would have reached a production agreement with the president of Imagine Entertainment, Brian Grazer, in 2021.
“She moves with the wealthy jet-set and comes from a wealthy family,” the sources added.
Following her breakup in 2017 with the then 74-year-old Rolling Stones frontman, it was believed that Noor she was in a relationship with Clint Eastwood, who she claimed was just a family friend.
Speaking to Hello! At the time, the young woman admitted that people talked a lot about her past relationship with Jager, but said he has “no regrets” and “has a lot of great memories” of their time together.
“Our ages don’t matter to me,” he said. “The heart does not know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”
The young woman added that sir mick, is still in “great shape”. “She is much fitter than me. I really respect that he is so disciplined.”
The pair were introduced at a dinner party and managed to keep their blossoming relationship out of the public eye until they were spotted at a Paris restaurant during the Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour.
For its part, Pacino he has a long list of ex-partners and affairs, but has never been married. He had a decade-long relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Soláwhose daughter Camila Morrone goes out with Leonardo Dicaprio since 2017.
He also had romances with Diane Keaton, Jill Clayburgh, Penelope Ann Miller, Kathleen Quinlan, and Lyndall Hobbs.