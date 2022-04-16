Al Pacino is in a relationship with a woman 53 years his junior.

Al Pacino He surprised his followers by being caught at a group dinner with whoever he was girlfriend of rocker Mick Jagger, Noor Alfallahwho he is 53 years younger than him and who is presumed to be your current partner.

The 81-year-old Hollywood legend was seen tucking in the 28-year-old during dinner with actor Jason Momoaafter visiting Julian Schnabel’s latest Pace gallery in the Mid City area of ​​Los Angeles.

After leaving the Felix restaurant, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner of Italian food, the couple left in the same car.

According to the site Page Six, some informants have shared new details about the relationship, revealing that it flourished during the pandemic and adding that the age difference between the two is not a “problem”, despite the fact that Al is older, even , that the father of Noor.

“Al Pacino and Noor They started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men; she was with Mick Jagger for a while and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen,” a source revealed to the publication.

Likewise, the informant added: “She has been with To the for a while and they get along very well. The age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than his father.”