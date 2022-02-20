Aleida Núñez’s 5 bikinis that raised the temperature in networks

The actress and influencer Aleida Nunez has given much to talk about not only for her millionaire boyfriend, also for the burning photographs that he has shared through his social networks And they have left very little to the imagination.

Through her Instagram account, the actress of melodramas such as “La mexicana y el güero” and “Por Amar sin Ley” has delighted the eyes of Internet users who make up its digital community of almost 4 million users.

Here we share a selection of the postcards that They caused a stir after exposing their curvaceous figure.

In the sea, life is tastier

At 41 years old, Aleida Núñez has made it more than clear why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment, and one of her most recent publications proves it.

Sheathed in a tiny green bikini, the Mexican revealed her abdomen of steel and infarct curvesproduct of the exercise and the good nutrition that he maintains in his day to day.

Calm and tropical

In addition to showing off her curves, the famous one has shared her skills as a photographer by innovating with different poses and locations, in which nature is also the star of the show.

Outdoor exercise

There is no doubt that for the actress, exercise and good eating habits have led her to build the enviable physique she has. That is why, through her Instagram account, she has shown that riding a bicycle and other outdoor activities are her favorites.

The girl in the red bikini

“Always choosing to be at peace in my life,” wrote Aleida Núñez to accompany the postcard in which she is seen posing from a balcony with the sea in the background and dressed in a red bikini. This was accompanied by an animal print kimono and slippers.

hourglass curves

In addition to his love for music and acting, the famous is a great passionate about fashionProof of this is her gigantic collection of bikinis, which has been made present through her photos on Instagram.

