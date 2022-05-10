Alejandra Guzmán shows professionalism, after a painful incident

Despite all the problems she has been through in the last three years with her daughter frida sofiaas well as family problems, the singer Alejandra Guzman He doesn’t lose his good humor and love for his musical career, which continues to give a lot to talk about.

The so-called queen of rock, I take this opportunity to send a brief congratulations for Mother’s Day, toIn addition to sharing a small incident that he had prior to one of the “Perrísimas tour” concerts that he performs with his compatriot Pauline Rubio.

Through his Instagram account, The singer shared a video in which she shows her professionalism, after the ravages she suffered when removing a buried foot, which also ended up being a work of art, since La Guzmán decorated the bandage that they put in place to avoid infections.

Alejandra Guzmán prior to her presentation of “Perrísimas”

“Friends, fans, dear fans and mothers, I love you very much and I want to congratulate you and I want you to see my professionalism. I had an ingrown toenail removed but the show goes on and look at my artwork. Congratulations!”said the daughter of Silvia Pineal, in this clip, where you can see her putting on makeup and combing her hair.

Along with the video, he hung up and wrote the message: “Shadow here, shadow there, make up…”, because the singer was fine-tuning details to enter the stage.

