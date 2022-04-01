Alexa Dellanos and the cheeky bikini that exposes all her curves

Alexa Dellanos She gave something to talk about again with her bikini that left little to the imagination. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos showed off all her curves with a new publication on Instagram where the young woman has almost 7 million followers.

The young woman wore a micro bikini that left little to the imagination and with transparent straps that seemed invisible. Without a doubt, Alexa exposed all her curves to show how much she takes care of her figure by eating healthy and exercising.

The comments of her fans were immediate and many applauded how good Alexa looked in her two-piece swimsuit. “I love your poses”, wrote a follower of her. “You are a love, greetings beautiful”, another follower added. “You leave me breathless”, could also be read among the comments.

Recently, Alexa gave something to talk about due to a topic that was touched on “La Mesa Caliente” where her mother Myrka she had to intervene to defend her daughter. It turns out that in a conversation about “trophy women”, a fan of the Telemundo show said that Myrka’s daughter was it.

However, Myrka was not silent and defended her daughter from the insult.

“I say, it has to do with her having a 4-year relationship. She started small, she works by herself and besides, when she started with her boyfriend 4 years ago, he was not a billionaire“, Myrka said in “La Mesa Caliente”. “They have grown up together, she works for herself, she earns a lot of money. In fact, she is such a good girl, that the first thing she wins, she immediately calls me and says, ‘mommy, I won this, I want to buy you a bag.’ That’s the kind of girl she is and of course I’m going to defend her to the end.”

