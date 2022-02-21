Alexandra Daddario had a tremendous scare last Saturday

Hollywood celebrities are besieged by their crazy fans and Alexandra Daddario unfortunately did not escape this. The beautiful actress of the film “Baywatch” experienced a disturbing situation when an armed and “furious” subject appeared at her house screaming, TMZ reported.

The incident occurred last Saturday (February 19) and Los Angeles police rushed to the scene to chase the individual away. In fact, when authorities searched his vehicle they found a loaded gun and arrested him for possession of a concealed firearm.

According to the US media, it was not clear if Alexandra Daddario or her partner, producer Andrew Form, were at home at the time of what happened.

more details

However, the man is still in the custody of the authorities, detailed TMZ. On the other hand, the Antena 3 website reported that the stalker is a 24-year-old man named David Adam Cako and that the emergency call was made around 11 am from inside the house of the star of « The White Lotus”.

According to the site, the suspect is a native of Colorado and they set a bail of 35 thousand dollars to be able to get out of jail.

The 35-year-old New York native actress has not spoken out regarding the dire situation.