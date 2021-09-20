Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com

10-06-2021 17:30

Alexandra Daddario latest news. L’actress American got the lead role in the romantic film When We First Met. Written by Adam Devin, who also plays the male lead, the film tells a love story with a fantasy twist: Noah spends a perfect night with the girl of his dreams, but soon after is relegated by her to the role of a simple friend. and he spends three years wondering what went wrong … until he’s given the chance to go back in time and tries to make up for his mistakes, over and over. The film is directed by Ari Sandel and will be launched by Good Universe in Cannes.

Alexandra Daddario film. In 2017 Alexandra will be on the big screen in “Baywatch”, the remake of the popular American TV series directed by Seth Gordon. The actress will play the role of Summer Quinn. In 2016 he had a part in “The Choice”, a romantic film by Bryan Spide that adapts the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The story is that of two neighbors who fall in love at first sight.

Alexandra starred in Brad Peyton’s “San Andreas” in 2015, opposite Dwayne Johnson. The disaster film stars a firefighter who finds himself facing the devastating effects of an earthquake swarm.

Alexandra achieves popularity with the role of Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson saga (2010’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters” 2013), in which young demigods move in the modern world.

Alexandra Daddario biography. Alexandra was born in New York to a lawyer mother and father in the past at the head of the city’s anti-terrorism; in his family he has Italian origins from his paternal grandfather and Irish origins from his paternal grandmother. Alexandra has a sister, Chirstina, and a brother, Matthew Daddario, also an actor recently placed in the spotlight for his role as Alec Lightwood in the TV series “Shadowhunters”. Alexandra attended Brearley High School for Girls in New York where she had the opportunity to perform her first theatrical activities.