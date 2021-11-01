Alfa Romeo Tonale: dashboard and engine spy photos

Alfa Romeo Tonale was again spied on in testing. The vehicle of the carmaker of the Biscione shows this time the bonnet and the dashboard. From the images it is evident once again the similarity of this SUV with the concept car that the historic Milanese brand presented on the occasion of the 2019 Geneva Auto Show. Obviously the more extreme and futuristic details have been greatly attenuated in the production version of the model which is expected to debut in the course of next year.

As you can see from the images we show you in this article, Alfa Romeo Tonale It features a larger infotainment screen than the one shown by the concept car and a digital instrument cluster. The three-spoke steering wheel, as we had already noted on other occasions, has integrated controls, while in the raised central tunnel we find the automatic gearbox. All physical buttons are located under the air conditioning vents.

Under the hood, there’s a petrol powerplant, which in this tester sports a Jeep-branded plastic cover. Obviously the production version will have the Alfa Romeo branding. The SUV of the Milanese company will have the same base as the Jeep Compass recently updated. In addition, it is rumored that in 2022 another SUV will also arrive on the same platform but with the Dodge brand.

The engine will be shared with the Jeep Compass and the Renegade 4xe sold in our continent which are available in two variants with a combined output of 190hp or 240hp. However, it is thought that Alfa Romeo Tonale will be more powerful than Jeep’s colleagues by the will of its number one, the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned.

