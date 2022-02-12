Alicante shock, at the age of 15 he kills his parents and his little brother and lives with the corpses for three days

A child under 15 was arrested on Friday night for having killed last Tuesday his parents and his 10-year-old brother were fired at n a neighborhood of Elche (Alicante). El Pais writes it. The boy, who confessed, he lived with the corpses in the house for three days, during which time he did not go to school.

The National Police is investigating what may be the reasons that triggered the triple murder, even if the main hypotheses point to a discussion linked to the poor school performance of the alleged murderer and his limited participation in domestic or agricultural work. In this sense, the young man’s aggression may have originated after one violent quarrel with his mother, who cut his wi-fi as punishment.

According to police sources, the discovery of the crime starts from the casual question that a neighbor asked the boy when she met him by chance. The woman told him she hadn’t seen her parents for a few days, and, spontaneously, the boy would have replied that he had killed them a few days before. The neighbor alerted a relative who went to the house and called the police and emergency services. The agents of the Local Police and the National Police of Elche, as well as a team of psychologists went to the place.

The community of Elche is in shock. Mayor Carlos Gonzalez has released a message in which he asks fellow citizens to observe three minutes of silence.