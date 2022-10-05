All HBO Max and Disney + premiere series in October 2022

Comedy, thriller, science fiction, true crime and adventure, October will have news for all tastes. The main series premiered by HBO Max and Disney+ range from the adaptation of the science-fiction comic with ‘¡García!’, to the long-awaited comedy ‘The Bear’, passing through ‘Candy’, the series about a true crime starring Jessica Biel. In addition, ‘Avenue 5’, ‘Pennyworth’ and ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ return.

hbo max

‘María Marta, the country crime’ -October 1

On October 27, 2002, María Marta García Belsunce was found dead by her husband, Carlos Carrascosa, in the bathroom of their house located in an exclusive private neighborhood in the province of Buenos Aires. What at first seemed to be a domestic accident, becomes one of the most emblematic crimes in Argentina.





‘Pennyworth’ S3 -October 7, 2022

We meet again with Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) with the young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), parents of Bruce Wayne. The third season of the psychological thriller picks up after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse, ushering in a new era of superheroes and supervillains.





‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 -October 11, 2022

This new season takes us back to a not too distant future where space tourism is a booming business. While crewing a luxury spaceship owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) is overwhelmed when the ship disastrously veers off course, turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight year journey. Picking up five months after failing to divert the ship, the second season follows the crew, including fiery engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), unpredictable customer relations manager Matt (Zach Woods), and trusty right-hand man Iris (Suzy Nakamura), as they fight to lead, calm, control and, if necessary, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On earth, they are praised as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear their screams.





‘The Oath’ Part 2 -October 18, 2022

Set against the backdrop of the United States federal trial against Keith Raniere, THE OATH, PART TWO offers a rare glimpse into Raniere’s inner circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. This new installment traces the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters, and defectors as new evidence and startling revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys participate in a trial positioned in the spotlight. the country.





‘Garcia!’ – October 28

Set in a hypothetical present-day Spain, in a divided country on the brink of political chaos, the series stars Antonia (Veki Velilla), a young investigative journalist who accidentally stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a super agent. cryogenized, García (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by General Franco’s secret services. A perfect soldier with superhuman strength and programmed to obey orders without question, Antonia has just woken up after six decades frozen. García feels disoriented and confused in a Spain that he finds completely changed. The old world collides with the current as García and Antonia learn to work together as they become involved in a political conspiracy that threatens to end democracy in favor of a brutal new dictatorship.







‘The white lotus’ Season 2 -October 31, 2022

The first installment, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy® nominations in 13 categories and ten wins, the most wins of any show this year, including anthology or limited series. The social satire of this new season takes place in an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the course of a week.





Disney+

‘The Bear’ -October 5, 2022

This comedy is preceded by critical acclaim to tell the story of Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, a young haute cuisine chef who returns to Chicago after his brother’s suicide to take over the family sandwich business, the Original Beef of Chicagoland. The differences with the kitchens he is used to are evident and the protagonist will have to deal with the change. Food, family, routine or loss of control are the issues addressed by the series in which Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Aby Ellior, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson also star. .





‘Candy’ (Miniseries) -October 12, 2022

“Candy,” the original five-episode true crime drama miniseries, starring and executive producing Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, who is a stay-at-home mom in the 1980s who has made it everything to perfection: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. With lethal results.







‘The Mysterious Society Benedict’ S2- October 26

‘The mysterious Benedict Society’ is reunited, but when Mr. Benedict and Number Two go missing in Europe, the boys take it upon themselves to find them. After navigating foreign countries and facing new adversaries, they find themselves under the influence of Dr. Curtain’s new operation: spreading happiness. When the consequences of his out-of-control methodology prove dire, the kids must find a way to stop him before their beloved Mr. Benedict, along with thousands of others around the world, are irrevocably changed.