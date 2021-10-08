all the birthdays of famous people and the web

Birthdays October 8: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out who is celebrating their birthday today.

Who was born today is from libra sign.

The people born on this day are imaginative, visionary, efficient, romantic, exciting, but also eccentric, distracted, fickle and emotionally fragile.

When was Alice De Bortoli born?

The tiktoker Alice De Bortoli was born on October 8, 2003.

When was Cris Cutro born?

The tiktoker Cristian Cutrona, aka Cris Cutro, was born on October 8, 2002.

When was Scottecs born?

The youtuber and cartoonist Simone Albrigi, aka Scottecs, was born on October 8, 1988.

When was Jamil Neffati born?

The Polish tiktoker Jamil Neffati, of the Neffatibrothers, was born on October 8, 1993.

When was Marco Leonardi born?

The youtuber Marco Leonardi was born on 8 October 2001 in Catania.

Birthdays 8 October

Among the famous people who have birthdays today also include: the American actress Bella Thorne (1997); the American singer Bruno Mars (1985); the American actor Nick Cannon (1980); the Hungarian model Barbara Palvin (1993); the American actor Matt Damon (1970); the American actress Sigourney Weaver (1949), who was Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar; the chef from Vicenza Carlo Cracco (1965); the actor Angus T. Jones (1993), which was Jake Harper in Two men and a half; the Canadian actor Percy Hynes White (2001), which was Andy Strucker in The Gifted.













