all the details on Saigon Bodyguards

After crossing their paths in Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo they will work together again for another long-awaited project: we are talking about the remake of the action-comedy Saigon Bodyguards that the three will produce on behalf of Universal Pictures.

The film will feature star Wu Jing, already known for being part of the popular Chinese franchise Wolf Warrior. Wu Jing also has a history with the Russo brothers, as the latter participated as consultants in the filming of Wolf Warrior 2, which quickly became the highest-grossing film in China ever and also the highest-paying non-English language film with its $ 877 million gross in China.

Saigon Bodyguards is based on the 2016 Vietnamese film of the same name and whose plot follows two bodyguards – a bit of a synthesis of the strange couple with one of them very serious and dutiful while the other is a little clumsy – who will have to find the heir of a large company that has been kidnapped. under their noses. This English-language version of Universal will be written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (What Men Want, HBO’s Veep), with Pratt serving as producer with his Indivisible Productions; the Russos will also produce the film together with Mike Larocca and their company AGBO.

Pratt has just finished filming Jurassic World: Dominion in which he returns to play Owen Grady, this time alongside the historical cast of the franchise, then Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum; the actor will soon resume the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filming should begin in 2021, again directed by James Gunn.