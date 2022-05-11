all the news of day 1

Share

If you have arrived late to Google I/O 2022, do not panic, do not go looking for information because here we collect all the news that Google has presented to us in Mountain View.

It is not always easy to follow important events like Google I/O 2022, and it is that in a very short time the Mountain View giant has condensed all the news that will come to its services and its ecosystem in the coming months, also doing it at a strange schedule, especially in Spain, which obviously due to the gap with California started the key note main event at 7:00 p.m. when most of us are still going about our daily business.

In addition, these Google conferences are usually extremely tedious due to the amount of information and because They are usually not so user-focused, but more on functionality and in the improvements of the main Google services, which this year in any case have left plenty of room for the hardware department led by Rick Osterloh.

And yes friends, this Google I/O 2022 has been one of the most entertaining of recent years, so for those who have lagged behind and for all of those who want information at a glance and in small doses, we will leave you condensed right here all the articles that we have been publishing throughout the afternoon with all the news and gadgets presented to us by Sundar Pichai and his team at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

But before starting and without setting a precedent, here the first thing is always to leave you direct access to streaming of the eventin case anyone still wants to take a look at the entire Google conference knowing that lasts almost 3 hours and a half… You will need time and patience!

And now yes, let’s start with everything that Google I/O 2022 has given and let’s not linger any longer along the way, because in reality this time there is a lot to tell.

Here’s all the news from Google I/O 2022

software and services

As you will see, Google Maps is always the main protagonist every year at the I/O, this time with an impressive immersive view that will delight any user when it comes to virtually “visiting” a city. Besides, Important news arrives to the Assistantwe did not expect less, and new payment options with virtual cards as well as a complete redesign of Google Pay, which will now become Google Wallet with a lot more options to replace our physical wallets.

android 13

Although we already knew most of what’s new in Android 13from Google they wanted to review the improvements that are to come with the new flavor of ‘android tiramisu’what also premieres his compilation beta two for eligible devices in pre-tests.

Devices ‘made by Google’

Finally, and almost the center of attention of the event, we have to review both the official arrival of the Google Pixel 6a such as the presentation through teeth Pixel 7 that will land on the market next fall, but not only this, because Rick Osterloh and his team have wanted to liven up the morning in California with a new watch Pixel Watchadvanced headphones Pixel Buds Pro and a new tablet pixel-tablet that will be presented to us in 2023 with the design of a Samsung Galaxy Tab from 2014 or 2015.

