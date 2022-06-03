All the Old Knives: Amazon Prime Video will premiere the new film by Chris Pine





It will premiere on Prime Video on April 8.All The Old Knives”, Directed by Janus Metz and starring Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

By @mauvais1

Based on the book by Olen Steinhauer, the new Amazon Original movie “All The Old Knives” is written by the same author and directed by Janus Metz (True Detective, Borg vs. McEnroe, ZeroZeroZero) and stars Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne Y Jonathan Price.

When the CIA discovers that one of its agents disseminated information that cost the lives of more than 100 people, veteran agent Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to reveal the infiltrator among his former co-workers at the agency’s Vienna station. . His investigation takes him from Australia to England to California where he reunites with a former colleague and former lover, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this captivating tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal.

The film will simultaneously hit theaters in the United States and starting April 8 on Amazon Prime Video; a trailer is expected to arrive shortly.

