All the schedules, of all the movies, in all the cinemas

AN ARGENTINE CRIME (PREMIERE)

PERFORMANCE: Darío Grandinetti, Nicolás Francella, Malena Sánchez, Luis Luque, Rita Cortese.

DURATION: 113 minutes.

RATING: SAM 16.

GENRE: Drama.

SYNOPSIS: Thriller of criminal and political investigation, based on a true event that occurred in the 80s: the intriguing disappearance of a businessman in the city of Rosario, in the framework of the Argentine military dictatorship. The case is assigned to two secretaries of an investigating court a few weeks before one of them emigrates to Spain. In a race against time, both lawyers will try to solve the case facing the interference of a police subordinate to the repressive power.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: 2:50 p.m. 5:10 p.m. 7:40 p.m.

Monumental: 16:00 22:00

Showcase: 12:05 14:10 14:50 16:50 17:30 19:35 20:00 21:30 22:10 22:35

Hoyst: 13:50 16:40 19:20 20:15 21:50 22:45

nope! (PREMIERE)

DIRECTOR: Jordan Peele.

ACTING: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer.

DURATION: 130 minutes.

RATING: SAM 13.

GENRE: Horror

SYNOPSIS: From the director of Huye. Follow the workers at the Hayward ranch, a place where they prepare horses for Hollywood filming. Located in the middle of an arid landscape, they live a quiet routine. Until one day horrifying events begin to occur, which will transform the lives of the protagonists into a chilling nightmare.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Subtitled) 19:40

Monumental: 18:50 22:20

Showcase: (Dubbed) 13:55 16:40 19:30 22:20 (Subtitled) 14:15 17:00 19:50 22:40

Hoyst: 13:20 16:20 19:25 22:20

FESTIVAL NICK JR. (PREMIERE)

DURATION: 91 Minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

GENRE: Animation.

SYNOPSIS: Animated film that compiles special episodes of the Nick Jr. characters: Paw Patrol, Santiago de Los Mares, Blue’s Clues and You! and BabyShark.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: 15:00 (CAST)

Showcase: 14:15 17:00 19:50 22:40

Hoyst: 12:40 15:10 17:40

DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO

DIRECTOR: Tetsuro Kodama.

DURATION: 120 Minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

GENRE: Adventures, Animation.

SYNOPSIS: The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Spanish) 14:50

Monumental: 15:30 18:30 21:30

Showcase: (Spanish) 14:05 16:30 19:05 21:40

Hoyst: 13:30 15:50 18:10 20:30 22:50

30 NIGHTS WITH MY EX

DIRECTOR: Adrian Suar.

PERFORMANCE: Adrián Suar, Pilar Gamboa.

Comedy genre.

DURATION: 95 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

SYNOPSIS: After being separated from his wife for years, "El Turbo" (played by Adrián Suar) accepts his daughter’s request that they live together again for 30 days with his ex-wife who is recovering from a long hospital stay. The new family life could revive the feelings of love and the illusion of being together.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Spanish) 15:10 17:30 19:50

Monumental: (Spanish) 19:00 21:40

Showcase: (Spanish) 12:30 13:15 14:55 15:30 17:10 17:50 19:45 20:15 21:55 22:30

Hoyst: 13:10 14:00 15:40 16:30 18:15 19:00 20:40 21:30 23:10

THE SAMURAI DOG

DIRECTION: Mark Koetsier, Rob Minkoff, Chris Bailey.

GENRE: Comedy, Animation.

DURATION: 97 Minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

SYNOPSIS: An action-packed animated comedy for the whole family inspired by Mel Brooks’ timeless classic, Blazing Saddles. Hank, a lovable dog with a head full of dreams of becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.

SCHEDULE

Monumental: (Spanish) 15:45 18:30

Showcase: (Spanish)14:15 16:35

Hoyst: 13:00

GOOD LUCK BIG LEO

DIRECTOR: Sophie Hyde.

ACTORS: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack.

GENRE: Drama, Comedy.

DURATION: 97 Minutes

RATING: SAM 13.

SYNOPSIS: Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a widow who has never allowed herself to feel pleasure, until now. In a hotel room she decides to hire an attractive young sex worker, named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), with the desire to try and enjoy a night of pleasure and self-discovery. But neither of them imagined discovering so much about themselves. A funny and sensitive story about desire, sexuality and human connections.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: 17:20 (SUB) / 19:30 (SUB)

BULLET TRAIN

DIRECTOR: David Leitch .

ACTORS: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon.

GENRE: Action.

DURATION: 152 Minutes

RATING: SAM 13.

SYNOPSIS: Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is a down-on-his-luck killer determined to work peacefully after too many jobs spiral out of control. However, fate may have other plans and in his last mission he must face deadly opponents on the fastest train in the world.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Dubbed) 14:00 19:20 (Subtitled) 22:25

Hoyst: (Subtitled) 19:45

ELVIS

DIRECTOR: Baz Luhrmann.

STARRING: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Tom Hanks,

DURATION: 159 Minutes.

RATING: SAM 13 C/R.

GENRE: Drama, Biography.

SYNOPSIS: Follows the life and music of Elvis Presley and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). From Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Subtitled) 19:00 22:15

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

DIRECTOR: Taika Waititi.

ACTING: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale.

DURATION: 125 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

GENRE: Comic, Adventures, Action.

SYNOPSIS: The God of Thunder returns, after the events of Ragnarok and Avengers: End Game, Thor embarks on a journey of self-exploration in which he will cross paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy, face a new villain and witness the rise of the Guardians of the Galaxy. of the new Thor.

SCHEDULE

Monumental: 22:30

Showcase: (Spanish) 16:45 19:25 (Subtitled) 22:05

Monumental: (Spanish) 22:10

THE BLACK PHONE

DIRECTOR: Scott Derrickson.

STARRING: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, Madeleine McGraw, Gina Jun.

DURATION: 102 minutes.

RATING: Suitable for ages 13 and up.

GENRE: Horror, Suspense.

SYNOPSIS: In a Colorado town in the 70s, a masked man kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement where his screams are useless. When a broken and offline phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victims, who are determined to prevent Finney from ending up just like them.

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Dubbed) 22:00

MINIONS 2: A VILLAIN IS BORN

DIRECTION: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val.

STARRING: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Michelle Yeoh, Danny Trejo, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Alan Arkin.

DURATION: 90 Minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

GENRE: Children, Family, Comedy, Animation.

SYNOPSIS: The minions return in a new adventure in which they meet a young Gru, only 12 years old, whose only desire in life is to become the greatest villain in the world.

SCHEDULE

Downtown Cinemas: (Spanish) 15:00

Showcase: (Spanish) 12:35 14:45 17:05 19:15 (Spanish 3D) 13:05 15:15 17:25

Hoyst: (Spanish) 15:30 18:00

Monumental: (Spanish) 15:30 16:30 17:30 19:30 21:30

LIGHTYEAR

DIRECTOR: Angus MacLane.

ACTING: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, James Brolin.

DURATION: 100 Minutes.

QUALIFICATION: ATP.

GENRE: Animation.

SYNOPSIS: Film about the young test pilot Buzz Lightyear who would later become the popular toy that all children would like to have in Toy Story.

SCHEDULE

Monumental: (Spanish) 14:15

TOP GUN: MAVERIK

DIRECTOR: Joseph Kosinski.

STARRING: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris.

DURATION: 131 minutes.

QUALIFICATION: Suitable over 13 years.

GENRE: Action.

SYNOPSIS: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete “Mavericks” Mitchel (Tom Cruise) finds himself where he always wanted to be: pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging the promotion of range, which would not let him fly by placing him on the ground. When assigned to the Top Gun academy to train elite pilots for a dangerous mission deep into enemy territory, Maverick meets young Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend. Goose.”

SCHEDULE

Showcase: (Subtitled) 21:45