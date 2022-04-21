Allocation of MIR 2022 places: calendar and instructions

MIR 2022 applicants.

After the exam MIR 2022which was held on January 29, marks the starting signal for the next phase of the process for access to the Specialized Health Training (ESF). As of 9:30 a.m. this Thursday, Medicine graduates who have obtained an order number in the final list of results can submit the electronic award application to opt for one of the 8,188 beds offered by the Ministry of Health for this call. The process will end on May 20thwhen applicants with an order number between 8,401 and 9,932 are called.

As in the previous call, the ministerial body has ruled that the procedure will be carried out exclusively through telematic means, ensuring that it is a “safe, transparent, traceable and more agile and efficient” method. However, the candidates have ‘fought’ for a system of election and allocation of places in real time.

Application for the allocation of a MIR position

The electronic application can be Modify as many times as you want until the deadline for submitting applications for a place ends. To do this, applicants will have technical assistance in the event of any incident, during office hours. Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m..

That yes, in the acts of adjudication of square will give course to the last electronic request processed by the applicant and at the time that corresponds to the order number obtained in the call. Once the allocation of places is finished, you will receive in your email the credential of the allocated place. In addition, once the place has been awarded, No new request for another will be accepted.not even in the case of giving up the first.

During the days of the process, applicants will be able to view the places that remain vacant at the end of an award session. The availability of this option will begin at the end of the first session called for the allocation of places, and will remain available and updated at the end of each of the sessions (from the website of the Ministry of Health (Awarding of places > Consultation of places vacancies).

Deadlines for requesting the award of a MIR position

For the degree of Medicinethe period for electronic submission of the request for the allocation of a place will begin at 9:30 a.m. on April 21 until 10:00 a.m. on April 29, 2022 with applicants with an order number between number 1 and 400both inclusive.

From 9:30:00 a.m. on April 21, 2022 until 10:00 a.m. on April 30th Applicants with an order number between the number 401 and 800both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 p.m. May 2 Applicants with an order number between the number 801 and 1,200both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 3, 2022 Applicants with an order number between the number 1,201 and 1,600.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 4th Applicants with an order number between the number 1,601 and 2,000.

From 9:30:00 a.m. on April 21, 2022 until 10:00 a.m. on May 5th Applicants with an order number between the number 2,001 and 2,400both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 6th applicants with an order number between the number 2401 and 2800both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 7th Applicants with an order number between the number 2,801 and 3,200both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 8 applicants with an order number between the number 3,201 and 3,600both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 9 Applicants with an order number between 3,601 and 4,000, both inclusive, are invited.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 10 Applicants with an order number between 4,001 and 4,400, both inclusive, are invited.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 11 Applicants with an order number between the number 4,401 and 4,800both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 12 Applicants with an order number between the number 4,801 and 5,200both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on may 13th Applicants with an order number between the number 5,201 and 5,600both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on may 14 Applicants with an order number between the number 5,601 and 6,000both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. 15 th of May Applicants with an order number between the number 6,001 and 6,400both inclusive, to submit the corresponding electronic request for the allocation of a place.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 16, applicants with an order number between number 6,401 and 6,800both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on may 17th Applicants with an order number between 6,801 and 7,300, both inclusive, are invited.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 p.m. May 18 Applicants with an order number between the number 7,301 and 7,800both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21, 2022 until 10:00 a.m. on may 19 Applicants with an order number between the number 7,801 and 8,400both inclusive.

From 9:30 a.m. on April 21 to 10:00 a.m. on May 20th Applicants with an order number between the number 8,401 and 9,932both inclusive.

MIR places allocation simulator

Applicants have Simule, the application created by Health that allows them to obtain information on the probabilities of obtaining a certain place according to the priorities formulated by the doctors who precede them in order number. Also, as a novelty in this call, there will be a daily simulation of the place that would be awarded according to your processed application and the processed applications of the applicants who precede you.

In addition, doctors also have Your FSE place at their disposal, which allows them to get an idea of ​​their chances of achieving the destination and specialty they want.

Deadlines for taking possession of a MIR position

According to the resolution published in the State official newsletter (BOE), the doctors who are awarded a place will take possession of it in the corresponding center between May 30 and 31, 2022, both included. May 31, 2022 will be considered as the start date of the training period.