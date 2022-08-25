Álvaro Leyva assures that Jesús Santrich was “trapped and murdered” – Peace Process – Politics

Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva referred this Wednesday from the Memory, Peace and Reconciliation Center, to the final report of the Truth Commission.

He said that for many years he has dedicated himself to the work of peace and has had “the fortune to participate in all the processes, the last one in Havana. I was one of the 6 that designed the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and in matters of truth, some principles were drafted on which the Truth Commission was created and I did not do it alone, there was a guerrilla trapped and murdered, Jesus Santricha circumstance on which more investigations are falling every day”

Álvaro Leyva at the Center for Memory, Peace and Reconciliation

This was in the context of a panel on the recommendations and findings of the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition in Colombia.



He pointed out that the JEP is “grounded in the principles of the United Nations, human rights, international humanitarian law, and the Rome Statute.”

The head of the foreign relations and peace portfolio was emphatic in indicating that he will focus his efforts “on the task of teaching Colombia that it cannot incur repetition (…) the country in general cannot continue to march on that culture of violence. ”.

“That is our task and it is part of what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Peace wants to do,” he said.

Finally, he paid tribute to Spain and the cooperation received from the President Pedro Sanchez to peace in Colombia: “Spain, not now, but years ago, should be applauded, it has been committed to collaborating with Colombian peace. It is something that President Sánchez has been discussing with President Petro, how, we will see, but I want to pay tribute to Spain, because he has been present and will be much more ”

POLITICAL DRAFTING