Alyson Stoner reveals she was in rehab after becoming obsessed with landing the role of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’

The success or failure of the film adaptation of the novels’The Hunger Games‘ largely depended on finding the perfect actress to play Katniss Everdeen and the producers were well aware of this, so they began an arduous search in which they auditioned some of the most promising stars of the moment in Hollywood.

Alyson Stonerknown for her work on Disney series such as ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘The Suite Life of Zack Cody’, was one of the candidates who made it to the initial rounds and she wanted to prepare thoroughly to increase her chances of landing the role. following a restrictive diet and intense exercise program.

The obsession to fit the physique that she had in mind for an action heroine ended up causing her to sink into a very dangerous spiral: “My hair was starting to fall out, he had sallow skin and, at the medical level, was under the recommended weight. I had become obsessed with these behaviors, and I needed help. So I got into rehab“, He explained in an interview to the Access Hollywood portal.

Jennifer Lawrencethe actress who was eventually cast as the leading lady in the films, took a radically different approach, focusing on projecting an image of strength and refusing to lose weight even at the risk of losing her job: “I will never starve for a role… I don’t want young girls to say: I want to look like Katniss, so i’m going to skip dinner“, he stated at the time.

You may also like:

–Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she kissed Liam Hemsworth and that she smoked marijuana

–William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez raise the temperature by showing great bodies

–Kim Kardashian does not forget Kanye West and sends him a tender message for Father’s Day