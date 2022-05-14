Amanda Seyfried is happy she’s not super famous

Actress Amanda Seyfried has a great movie career, but she doesn’t consider herself a Hollywood superstar.

Fame is not easy to carry, since it comes with pressure that many people do not fully assimilate. That is why we have seen many actors succeed as young people and crash later. But amanda seyfried has managed to stay in the industry for a long time.

In a recent interview, the actress has revealed how she deals with stardom.

“Fame is rare. I have never been super famous. I have always been recognizable. It has been the healthiest trajectory. It’s not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means. It means I’m doing what I love. In fact, I’m not afraid of him now.” Said amanda seyfried.

Although not considered famous, she is well known for Mean Girls, Veronica Mars, Mamma Mia!, Boogie Woogie, Jennifer’s Body, Chloe, Big Love, Lovelace, A Thousand Ways to Eat Dust, While We’re Young, Ted, Pan: Journey to Neverland, Twin Peaks, Gringo: Wanted Dead or Alive, The Art of Living in the Rain and The Appearance of Things.

The actress has several interesting projects.

amanda seyfried has premiered the series that he stars in and produces called The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmesone of the great successes of Disney Plus. This show is about a company that tried to revolutionize the healthcare industry with technology. will also premiere The Crowded Room that explores true and inspiring stories of people who have struggled with and learned to live with mental illness and will be available on Apple TV Plus. He will also do the short film bird watching which takes place next to a stream in the forest, a place between worlds, where two women find themselves in water up to their ankles, leaving the past behind and wondering what will come.