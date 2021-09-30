News

Amanda Seyfried, the In Time star no longer wants to do sex scenes: here’s why

Back on TV tonight In time, famous sci-fi directed by Andrew Niccol with protagonists Justin Timberlake And Amanda Seyfried, and for the occasion we tell you why the actress has decided not to shoot sex scenes anymore.

Now that she is married and a mother, she stated of not having the desire to undress for the camera, as he did for the famous sex scene with Julianne Moore in Chloe, for which he said he couldn’t wait.

Things have changed today: “I feel I have a different potential than when I have a daughter“Seyfried, 34, told PorterEdit in a past interview.”I became the girl who says, ‘No, I can’t do that press trip because I’m spending time with my daughter.’ Or, ‘do you want me to give it my all for this part? So how about we get rid of that sex scene altogether? Or, ‘no, forget it, I’ll never wear that thong’. “

Quite the star of Oh Mama, fallen victim to a notorious hack a few years ago that spread several private photos online, she would prefer to undress only in the bedroom, as she would like three or four more children from her husband Thomas Sadoski. The two met when Seyfried was engaged with Justin Lon while Sadoski even married to Kimberly Hope, but they only went in search of each other when they became single again. “Thomas never flirted with me when he was still married, he never disrespected his wife. It would be this detail, later, that led me to think that maybe I could marry him. We can tell our story without guilt.

