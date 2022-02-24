Amanda Seyfried was typecast in the role of ‘Dumb Blonde’ after ‘Mean Girls’

Bad Girls it gave actress Amanda Seyfried massive exposure. At first, she wasn’t as well known as her co-stars in Lindsey Lohan and Rachel McAdams. But after the movie, the star saw a significant boost in her profile and she has appeared in many movies since then. However, her role in the film was a double-edged sword, as she was often typecast as the dumb blonde.

Amanda Seyfried still remembered ‘Mean Girls’ as her best work

Seyfried received a lot of attention playing Bad Girls’ Karen, a popular but naive student who was part of Regina George’s clique. the man The star has come a long way since first taking on the role. Still, though, Seyfried held her Bad Girls highly regarded character.

“Besides, I have worked a long time. I’ve had a lot of great opportunities here and there and have made some great decisions with the help of my amazing team,” he once told IndieWire. “I was with them since I was 16 years old. Everything feels good; it feels good. i still look back Bad Girls as my best work.”

I had so much admiration for the role because of how good the script was. The fact that she was so new at the time also influenced how she remembered the role.

“Yes. I was so innocent. I was so green. I look back and say, ‘I really thought I was doing a terrible job.’ But it was so well written and so wonderfully directed. Mark Waters (the director) made me look good; he made me funny. And Tina Fey wrote the best screenplay of all time. I am very grateful for every experience,” added Seyfried.

Amanda Seyfried felt typecast as the dumb blonde after her success in ‘Mean Girls’

Seyfried saw his career grow after his participation in Bad Girls. But even though he was getting offers, the roles Seyfried was given were no different than his character in Bad Girls.

“At first I did Bad Girls, and I was kind of typecast as this dumb blonde,” Seyfried told PopSugar. “I had opportunities, but not as many as now.”

It was not until several years later Bad Girls that the actress felt she was getting truly substantial roles.

“I have been doing this for over 10 years now. 12? 13? 14 years? And I feel like now I’m getting the respect that I’ve been waiting for so long,” she said.

Amanda Seyfried wanted to play Regina George in another version of ‘Mean Girls’

In an interview with Vulture, Bad Girls Director Mark Waters revealed that Amanda Seyfried actually tested Regina first. But she took a different direction with her character than her co-star in Rachel McAdams.

“She auditioned for Regina and it was brilliant, and very different from Rachel’s approach. She played it in a much more ethereal way, but still a little bit scary,” Waters noted.

McAdams beat out Seyfried for the role. But the director would later return to Seyfried for another role in the film thanks to the producer.

“And I think it was [producer] Lorne Michaels, who had the great idea to say, ‘What about the dumb girl? I think Amanda could play the dumb girl,'” Waters recalled. “So she went in and read it and got it, and we got the best of both worlds.”

However, years later, Seyfried still wanted another chance to play Regina in a proposal. Bad Girls musical.

“I desperately want to be Regina,” Seyfried told Allure (via Broadway).

