Amazon in Cividate, the logistics center property sold for 200 million. Why? – Corriere.it

from Pietro Tosca

The e-commerce giant stays on lease. The strategy is always to let other companies manage the property. The one from Cividate certified zero impact and is also tempting on the market: the South Korean Midas buys it

The building of the Amazon logistics center in Cividate al Piano changes hands for 200 million euros. The maxi warehouse inaugurated in August, where the American e-commerce giant remains for rent, was owned by Lcp, the Logistic capital partners, the most important real estate developer in Europe, which yesterday announced its sale to a South Korean society.

The intervention was carried out on the area of ​​the former Cascinone, along the provincial road 84, su an area of ​​163 thousand square meters with construction sites that opened in July 2020 to close 12 months later. At the cutting of the ribbon in August, Amazon had talked about an investment of 120 million euros. The record completion time is not the only primacy of the Cividate center, which in recent weeks has also received the certification of first zero-impact logistics in Europe by the English company Construction Carbon: after an independent verification of the neutrality of the property in terms of carbon emissions, it awarded it the title of gold standard. In practice, the emissions to build the pole and those estimated during its life cycle have been offset.

A green result that contributed to making the property attractive, hence the record price. The sale was entrusted to Cbre, the world’s largest real estate consultancy firm, and the transaction was concluded with Midas Asset, a leading Korean investor in recent logistics operations in Europe. Lcp will also take care of the asset management of the pole for the entire duration of the ownership. The final gross price was set at just under € 200 million with an initial net return below 4%.

We are the first – says James Markby, co-founder of Lcp – to have completed a certified zero impact logistics in continental Europe and we are the first to have commercialized one, also setting a new record price. A property like that of Cividate – adds Jack Cox, manager of Cbre – considering the entity and the ESG qualifications (Environmental, social and governance, environmental sustainability), allows investors and funds to improve the average valuation of their portfolio in significantly with a single operation. The higher price motivated by these considerations. In the future, the assessment of the carbon footprint during the life cycle will play a fundamental role in the design of our properties and lay the foundations for projects focused on net zero carbon emissions logistics.

On the same day, Amazon announced the increase in investments in Italy, which reached 2.9 billion in 2020. The company that in 2020 achieved a turnover of 7.25 billion euros in Italy (4.5 in 2019) indicated in a study by the Ambrosetti studio as the company that created the most jobs in the last 10 years. To date, it has 12,500 permanent employees, of which the Casirate site has 400 while that of Cividate has already reached 300 with a prospect of 900 by 2023.