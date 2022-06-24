Amber Heard accused of being unfaithful to Johnny Depp

It is viral on social networks, a video where Amber Heard is accused of being unfaithful to Johnny Depp with Cara Delevingne.

In the video, the actress and model appear kissing in the elevator of the apartment she shared with her then-husband Depp.

Amber Heard does this scene with the model Cara Delevingne in the elevator of the Eastern Columbia in Los Angeles and this causes a stir before his followers.

In addition, the DailyMail portal obtained some images in which a woman very similar to Cara Delevigne is seen with Amber, while both go up the elevator from the floor where Depp lived.

The video circulates on the social network Twitter and both women are seen hugging and kissing in the elevator.

In that recording, where Heard was also seen with Musk and Franco, the rumors of an alleged threesome between Amber, Cara and Musk increased.

The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, said she had seen the three involved together at the scene, in a 2017 statement.

“I watched them go up and down the elevator over and over again. Cara would go up and down and then Elon Musk and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added at the time.

In this regard, Delevingne’s manager preferred to remain silent.

During the trial, Amber had no witnesses. Even those who were thought to be her friends and would support her in such a difficult time, such as Franco, Musk and Delevingne, did not show up.

The televised trial

After Depp and Heard faced each other in two trials after divorcing, it was revealed that in the relationship there had not only been violence, but also addictions and infidelity.

The dispute was revived after she published an article in The Washington Post in which she defined herself as a survivor of domestic violence after having divorced the actor.

Therefore, he sued her for the crime of defamation, and accused her of being the perpetrator, that is, the one who physically violated him.

The long and highly publicized televised court battle ended when a seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, DailyMail reported.

The jury forced Heard to compensate her ex-partner with 10.35 million dollars in damages, while Depp will have to pay the actress 2 million dollars for the same concept.

Main news source: Dailymail





