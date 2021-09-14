Amber Heard and Mera’s uncomfortable costume in a new video

READ ALSO: Roberto Recchioni reviews Zack Snyder’s Justice League

If you have seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League, surely you have noticed that the scenes with Mera (Amber Heard) are a little different from the film version, and moreover the Atlantean princess also appears in the post-apocalyptic future called Knightmare: is part of the handful of heroes – plus the Joker – accompanying Batman in his crusade against Superman And Darkseid.

Well, the Texan actress celebrated her thousandth post on Instagram with a nice video from the backstage of the film, useful to understand how rigid and uncomfortable the heroine costume is. While he is (presumably) in his dressing room, Amber Heard tries to lean against a shelf, then drops a tumbler and tries to pick it up. Seems like nothing, but not with that costume.

Heard and his Mera will come back in Aquaman 2, for the sake of the fans who wanted her out of cinecomic following her conflicts with Johnny Depp. You will find the video below, but in the meantime I remind you that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available in Italy on Sky And NOW TV.

Video

READ ALSO:

– A social experiment called Zack Snyder’s Justice League

– What would happen if Zack Snyder’s Justice League became canon?

– An article reveals the genesis and secrets of the Snyder Cut

The direction

Zack Snyder, director of The man of Steel And Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he directed Justice League before leaving the task a Joss Whedon following a personal tragedy. The film was heavily edited in reshoot, but the original version of Snyder will be available on HBO Max in 2021.

The cast

In Justice League there are Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the Commissioner Gordon (JK Simmons), Mera (Amber Heard), Alfred (Jeremy Irons), Lois Lane (Amy Adams) And Vulko (Willem Dafoe). The antagonist is Steppenwolf, interpreted by Ciaran Hinds. The soundtrack is signed by Danny Elfman.

The Snyder Cut

There Snyder Cut will include many previously unreleased materials, including new “Knightmare” scenes, appearances of Darkseid And Martian Manhunter, the original design of Steppenwolf and more. Snyder it will insert new special effects, it will finish the incomplete ones, it will use the soundtrack of Junkie XL, will record additional music and dialogue.

Joe Manganiello shot some new scenes in the role of Deathstroke, while Jared Leto it will be there Joker, character absent from the film version of Justice League.

Sources: ComicBookMovie