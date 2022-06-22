Amber Heard and other celebrities with the most beautiful face, according to science

Mireya Brown Madrid 06/21/2022 9:13 p.m.

The actress who has lost the trial for defamation against Johnny Depp has one of the most perfect faces, according to the mathematical formula of the golden ratio



This was determined by the study of Dr. Julian de Silva, a cosmetic surgeon, who gave him a percentage of almost 92%, followed by Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss



The search for facial symmetry is a trend on social networks with several apps that calculate or correct it

Every year there is dozens of media lists with the most beautiful women in the world. The golfer and influencer Paige Spinaracs the one chosen as the “sexiest of 2022” in the latest issue of Maxim Magazine, for instance. Y Karolina Bielawska (Miss Poland) was the winner of latest Miss World beauty pageant.

The two were chosen by a jury, and it is already known that, for tastes, the colors. But, Is there any objective way to determine who is the most beautiful person in the world?

The oldest beauty canon in the world is the one based on proportion or symmetry of the face. And according to this mathematical formula, the most beautiful celebrity in the world would be Amber Heard:

The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, who is going through a professional and personal crisis after losing the trial for defamation against the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, can boast, however, of having a almost perfect facedepending on the call golden ratio

First described by ancient greeks, the golden ratio (numerically: 1.618) refers to an fmathematical formula of proportions that supposedly determines the faces that come closest to perfection.

The Dr. Julian de Silva, British Cosmetic Surgeonhas made a celebrity ranking Through the use of digital Facial Mapping Technology, and has concluded that the actress of Aquaman obtained the highest percentage (91.85%).

For it analyzed 12 points on Heard’s face, using a 2016 red carpet imagemeasuring the distance between the eyes, the nose, the lips, the chin and the head in general.

The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs everywhere in naturea, and for thousands of years it was thought to contain the secret formula of the most beautiful faces in the world”, the doctor told US Weekly magazine in 2016.

“For a long time it was thought that the 1.618 ratio, also known as phi either fi, kept the beauty secret, but now, with computer mapping, we can calculate how it applies to real women”, he added.

De Silva, who runs the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, has applied the same formula to countless well-known beauties. According to his research, Johnny Depp would not have bad taste, since another of his ex-partners, Kate Moss, occupies the third place in the ranking of the celebrities with the most beautiful faces in the world, which would look like this:

1. Amber Heard: 91.85%

2. Kim Kardashian: 91.39%

3. Kate Moss: 91.06%

4. Emily Ratajkowski: 90.8%

5. Kendall Jenner: 90.18%

6. Helen Mirren: 89.93%

7. Scarlett Johansson: 89.82%

8. Selena Gomez: 89.57%

9. Marilyn Monroe: 89.41%

10. Jennifer Lawrence: 89.24%

Focusing on specific traits, as this doctor revealed to the Unilad portal, Amber Heard has the perfect nose, Kim Kardashian has the prettiest eyebrows; Emily Ratajkowski has the most sought after lips; Kate Moss has the best forehead; and Scarlett Johansson, the most attractive eyes.

As for the men, british actor robert pattinson It was declared the most handsome man in the world” according to him Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, with a 92.15%of the same research work carried out by Dr. De Silva on what constitutes the “perfect face”.

according to another ranking published in 2019 based on the same mathematical formula, The most beautiful woman in the world was Bella Hadid, followed by Beyoncé, Amber Heard and Ariana Grande.

How to know your percentage of beauty?

In the social networks there has been for years a tendency to know the symmetry of your face through different apps that tell you the percentage, What Face Simmetry Proeither filters that correct the image to bring it as close as possible to the desired “perfection”. And beyond technology, many women turn to contouring, a makeup techniqueand which consists of sculpt your face with the help of light and shadow for the ones features look much more defined or symmetrical.