Amber Heard asks to annul the trial against Johnny Depp

For this reason Amber Heard has requested an annulment of the trial against Johnny Depp

After the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp in the media trial for defamation, Amber Heard has caused controversy after announcing that “he cannot pay what the judges dictated.”

Now, it has once again become a topic of conversation, since it is asking for cancel the trial as it ensures that a member of the jury he was never called up to be a part of it.

The jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp. (Photo: The Country)

Amber Heard recently alleged that one of the jurors was not actually the person called to serve on the jury.

Therefore, the legal team de Heard said that the inclusion of a erroneous jury violated your rights to due process and asked the judge to declare a mistrial.

“His team asked the judge at the time to investigate potentially inappropriate jury service,” he reported. The Associated Press.

He was not the summoned member

In documents presented to attorneys prior to jury selection, the person was listed as born 1945but public information showed that the juror who showed up for the hearings was born in 1970.

The legal document filed last Friday by Amber Heard’s team gave new details about the incident. According to this, a randomly selected 77 year old man, but he was a man 52 with the same surname who came to court.

The trial came to an end at the beginning of June, after Amber Heard defamed Depp in an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018.

The judges determined that Heard paid her ex-partner $15 millionbut in the end the figure changed to 10.35 million by state limits on punitive damages.