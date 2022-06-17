Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp after the trial: “Until the day I die I will…”

More than two weeks have passed since the controversial trial in which they faced each other ended. Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard and that had the whole world in suspense. The actor had sued her ex-wife for defamation, she filed a counterclaim, but finally the jury agreed with him. Although the court determined that the actress had to pay him just over 10 million dollars, it is not yet known what will happen to that amount.

However, although many would believe that after being very bad standing in court, the star of Aquaman She was going to lower her profile and stop talking about her ex-husband, it wasn’t. While the figure of Pirates of the Caribbean He enjoys having cleaned up his image and publicly demonstrated that he is not an abuser or abuser, the blonde continues to send hints against him and it was learned that he gave an interview in which he spoke about it again.

Amber Heard.

The report that was made within the framework of the Today program will be broadcast on Friday, June 17 by ABC, but some of his statements have already begun to leak. The truth is that the interview was recorded on June 9, it was conducted by Savannah Guthrie and it is the first, and long-awaited, public appearance of Amber Heard after facing Johnny Depp.

“I don’t care what you think of me or the judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” were the first words that were known from that talk.

But now it is known that Amber Heard He also assured that he will keep “until death” all his words against the actor. There, he again insisted that Depp committed physical and psychological abuse against her. “Her lawyers for her undoubtedly did a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues,” is another of his controversial texts.

Again in his words, Amber Heard maintained that the relationship became physical on his part against Johnny when trying to defend himself from his mistreatment: “When your life is at risk, you won’t just take the blame for things you shouldn’t take the blame for. But when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I have, with the luxury of saying this is black and white.”

Johnny Depp.

To close, the actress who has her artistic career at risk assured that part of the blame for the jury’s verdict lies with social networks, where it is logical to find users who are fans of the great actor that he is. Johnny Deppwithout actually knowing it. “I understand the jury. He is a beloved character. A fantastic actor. People feel that he knows him,” he expressed.