Amber Heard once revealed that she wants to copy Angelina Jolie’s career: “I can’t think of anyone better”

As of early 2022, Amber Heard appears on screen every day, but not as an actor. Between live TV, broadcast coverage, and daily recaps, their acrimonious libel trial against Johnny Depp puts them both in front of millions of people every day. Heard’s career may never be the same, but before her marriage, her divorce, and her court proceedings with Depp, she said that she wanted Angelina Jolie’s modeling career. So far, she has done a decent job.

Amber Heard attends the Syrian American Medical Society’s 2018 Voices in Displacement Gala | Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Amber Heard wants a career like Angelina Jolie

Heard stopped her acting jobs in 2012 after 2011 the rum diary (the film in which she and Depp met) has hit theaters, according to her IMDb page. She came back in 2013 with Syrup, ParanoiaY machete kills.

Heard spoke with Vanity Fair’s Krista Smith while promoting Paranoia (via YouTube). At one point, Smith asked Heard if there were any actors she looked up to. Almost instantly, Heard mentioned Angelina Jolie as an inspiration.

“I can’t think of anyone who has achieved the kind of career I admire better than Angelina Jolie. She really embraces life in the public eye and uses it to her advantage instead of just living life as a recluse because you feel taken advantage of by the general public and the paparazzi-obsessed culture.” amber heard

Jolie’s years as a star could serve as inspiration for Heard’s career, but what Jolie does is more than what we see on screen.

Jolie is more than an actor

Jolie built her name as an actress with notable movies like interrupted girl, Mr and Mrs SmithY Pernicious. She hasn’t stopped acting, but Jolie has become known for much more than her roles.

The Darling the star has several production credits to her name, including two Pernicious films and the Oscar-nominated animated film the breadwinner.

Jolie has several directorial entries on her resume, including several movies she also produced: By seaBAFTA nominee First they killed my fatheroscar nominated IntactY In the land of blood and honey. She wrote the scripts for By the sea, first they killed my fatherY In the land of blood and honey.

Outside of Hollywood, Jolie’s career could be more impressive. She is known for her world-changing humanitarian work, including being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, starting a foundation on behalf of her adopted son, and fighting for the rights of refugees in Afghanistan. That humanitarian work led to her receiving a rare honor from Queen Elizabeth II.

Aside from her levels of acting fame, some aspects of Heard’s career echo Jolie’s.

How Heard’s career mirrors Jolie’s

Heard’s career doesn’t include the same level of notoriety or multiple Academy Award nominations as Jolie, but there are similarities.

She has no writing or directing credits on her resume, but Heard served as a producer on Syrup as well as And soon the dark. Heard starred in both films.

Heard has also put her name and fame to good use. She spent time in Jordan serving with the Syrian American Medical Society helping refugees from the Syrian civil war. She is a Champion of Human Rights recognized by the Office of the High Commissioner of the United Nations.

Another similarity between Jolie and Heard’s careers is the ugly ending to a high-profile relationship. It is a less tasty connection to share, but one that should be taken into account.

