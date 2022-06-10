Amber Heard receives marriage proposal after losing trial with Depp – People – Culture

The marriage proposal reached Amber Heard on her Instagram account, where she received a series of messages accompanied by a voice note from someone who assured her that she was a better match “than that old man,” referring to Johnny Depp.

(You may also be interested in: Johnny Depp: this is how he celebrated the victory over Amber Heard)

According to international media, it is a man from Saudi Arabia, who took advantage of the moment Heard is going through to “hold out a hand” and propose marriage.

The man wrote to her directly that “he decided to marry her”, analyzing the situation the actress is currently going through.

“Amber, since all the doors are closing for you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man,” says the text message.

This unusual situation generated commotion in social networks. Among the most recurrent opinions are those of those who assure that it was a pleasant gesture of the man, there are even those who brand it as ridiculous.

(Also: Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp after actor’s post on TikTok)

What happened to Amber Heard after the trial?

Heard still has more than $10 million in restitution pending from her ex-husband. The actress’s legal team has stated that she Heard does not have enough money to pay that fine.

Heard also announced that she will dedicate herself to spending time with her daughter of less than a year.

Although it is not yet known what Amber’s next step will be, her defense is expected to file an appeal to request a reduction in money or reach a monetary agreement with Johnny Depp. For this, the actress has until June 24 to appeal the verdict.

Elon Musk breaks his silence on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Amber Heard plans to appeal the verdict of the trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard after losing trial: ‘I’m sad. This is a throwback’

Trends WEATHER