Amber Heard says she spent the night with James Franco before filing for divorce from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was finally questioned about the relationship he had with actor James Franco, who has been singled out for Johnny Depp having been one of his ex-wife’s lovers.

During the interrogation this afternoon, Camille Vasquez, The legal representative of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, exposed the actress by verifying with videos that James Franco visited her when her then-husband was not at home.

“Did you feel comfortable with James Franco on the night of May 22, 2016?”, the lawyer asked Heard, who indicated: “I don’t know when James came.”

In response, The actor’s legal team shared with the court a video captured by the surveillance cameras of the building in which Amber and Johnny lived. In the images you can see James Franco with a cap and a backpack going up the elevator with the actress. Immediately he rests her head on her shoulder, and she reciprocates her gesture. Seconds later they both go to her apartment.

Amber Heard met with James Franco before filing for divorce from Johnny Depp. Photo: Capture YouTube

Amber Heard opens up about her relationship with James Franco

When asked about her relationship with Franco, whom Johnny has repeatedly accused of having an affair with his ex-wife while they were still married, Amber Heard said:

“He was my friend. And he lived next door, literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my regular friends and I was happy to receive as much friendship at that time as I could get.”

Amber Heard spoke of the close relationship with James Franco

Photo: Capture YouTube

Amber Heard He had already declared that most of the discussions with Depp had to do with the friendship he had with Franco: “He hated, he hated James Franco and he was already accusing me of having something secret with him,” he said.

One day after his meeting with James Franco, Amber Heard officially asked Johnny Depp for a divorce and with it a restraining order against him.

