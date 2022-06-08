Amber Heard: The unique marriage proposal they made to her

Finished the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, where the actress was found guilty and must pay him 15 million dollars about 60 billion Colombian pesos, The American model has also earned the “hatred” or support of many Internet users.

Within this difficult moment that Amber Heard will surely be going through, The actress received a unique proposal, because through her Instagram account, they proposed marriage.

Amber Heard Proposed To Who?

According to international media, it is a man from Saudi Arabia, who took advantage of the moment Amber Heard is going through to “reach out to her”, however, the help was not a simple shoulder to cry on or a good tip, but he openly told her that “he decided to marry her”, this analyzing the situation that the woman is currently going through, how considerate!

It seems that the marriage proposal reached Amber Heard on her Instagram account, where some messages and a voice note dedicated with much love, claimed to be a better match “than that old man”, referring to Johnny Depp, and where according to the mystery man, she “only has him” right now.

“Amber, since all the doors are closing for you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. You are a blessing but people don’t Appreciate that. I’m better than that old man,” reads the dedication.

The unique proposal created a stir in social networks, Well, there are those who assure that it was a nice gesture of the man, even those who think that he does not know where he is going to go.