Amber Heard turns 35, the girl with “golden” beauty according to Julian De Silva, plastic surgeon

American beauty with long blonde hair and light eyes, Amber Heard has always loved to experiment in terms of beauty look, having proposed a style over time bohemian chic, sometimes rock, always full of personality and determination. Wonderful and magnetic on the red carpet, the actress and activist (very committed to the lgtbq cause and Aclu Ambassador for women’s rights, with particular attention to domestic and gender violence) manages to be disturbing even naturally, as we can admire on his Instagram page.

In the past pandemic year, the star of Aquaman at his home in Los Angeles she took care of her hair and skin, often posting selfie totally without makeup who have collected thousands of likes.

RED LIPSTICK AND PERFECTION

The times when, as a good brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, she dazzled at events with the her luminous complexion, golden hair and fiery red lips, absolutely his beauty signaturAnd. As she confessed herself several times, the inevitable in his cosmetic bag is him, Mr. Lipstick which he prefers in shades rouge And matte, the best to be used also as blush on the cheeks.

Lips of fire or natural look, the fact remains that the actress remains one of the most fascinating girls around. This is also confirmed by the calculations of the ancient Greeks, as asserted by Dr. Julian De Silva, a plastic surgeon based in London, who analyzed the characteristics of the new 35-year-old using computer mapping technology. The expert relied on the golden ratio, a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty based on the symmetry of the features. Doing the calculations it turned out that the very blonde star originally from Texas is the one who comes closest to the principles of physical perfection of antiquity. Face to heart, thin nose and full lips (thanks, to be honest, also of fillers and aesthetic interventions): Amber Heard is the fairest in the realm.

THE ADDICTION FOR NATURAL PRODUCTS

Unquestionable beauty icon, Amber is also very attentive to her skincare: even born on the same day as World Earth Day, the diva is very attentive to the environment and for this reason uses only natural products for skin care. Among his favorite brands, Suki, a sustainable brand that the actress cannot do without: «I especially love the lightness of the tinted moisturizer. When I work, I often have to wear heavy makeup, but in everyday life Suki products give my skin a necessary break and flawless radiance, ”she wrote on the line’s website.

For his birthday, in the gallery we retraced the beauty evolution of Johnny Depp’s ex (many know her for her stormy relationship with the Hollywood sex symbol that ended with accusations of domestic violence) from the beginning of her career to the pandemic. Born under the sign of Taurus, strong and determined, she is certainly one who can say in a loud voice: “Because I am worth”. Best wishes!

