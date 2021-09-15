Amend, on Netflix the gay marriage that changed the US

Contemporary history and the path to equality told by its protagonists. This is what it wants to be Amend, a series of documentaries available on Netflix that chronicles the struggles of minorities in the United States, from the African American community to the LGBTQIA + community. The actor presented the various episodes Will Smith.

And precisely the episode dedicated to sexual minorities is the most convincing, not limiting itself to telling the history of rights like any other documentary, but staging the poignant story of those directly involved, in particular giving space to the one who has led a battle. before the Supreme Court which led to the recognition of gay marriage in every US state, that is Jim Obergefell.

It is a man from Ohio who after years of engagement has fulfilled the dream of being able to marry his historic partner, John Arthur, flying with him to Maryland. To make the story particularly moving the fact that John has been ill for some time with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), with Amend showing some daily moments of the couple, in particular with Jim who takes care of the companion partner forced to live in read.

As noted, the two married in Maryland, which in 2012 legalized it for same-sex couples. However, once John died, Ohio refused to recognize them, deeming the marriage contracted in Maryland valid. So Jim Obergefell sued, winning on that historic June 26, 2015 (do you remember when Facebook got the chance to dye your profile photo with the colors of the rainbow? Here, it dates back to that period there).

The then president Barack Obama he was a staunch ally of the LGBTQIA + community. To the subscribers of the White House newsletter he sent the letter Jim had written as soon as he received the favorable ruling. Here is a small excerpt:

“Couples across America can now get married and have their marriages recognized and respected no matter what state they live in. No other person at the most painful moment of their married life, the death of their spouse, will experience the fact that their marriage is ignored by the state. No married couple forced to move will suddenly become a combination of singles, because their new state does not recognize their marriage ”.

If you loved Pride, on Disney Plus, you are sure to like it.