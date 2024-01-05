America vs. Tijuana: numerous losses of Andre Jardine during his debut in the 2024 Clausura

The fact that they were champions made American players’ vacations longer than other Liga MX clubs.

Even with one of the best teams in Mexican football, America could begin its title defense in the 2024 Clausura without several of its most important players.therefore, Andre Jardine will have to make some changes and use the younger players in the team, as he did in the first round of the last tournament.

According to the latest data, Aguilas players will perform in two groups. The first one would do it with the absence of Angel Malagon, Julian Quiñones, Henry Martin and Kevin Alvarez.

In turn, the second part of the composition will join on January 7, however The big problem will be that after the holidays it will take them little time to get into physical shape. what they had after receiving their degree.

Based on this, Andre Jardine and his coaching staff will have to map out the likely eleven men they will use and those called up to travel to Tijuana where they will take on the Xolos from Miguel Herrera at the beginning of Clausura 2024.

Which American players could start against Xolos de Tijuana?

Given the possible losses, it is very likely that America will start the tournament as a reserve team, where Names such as Emilio Lara, Patricio Salas and even Cristian Calderon could appear, who will make an official presentation with the team.

Survey How will America begin its participation in Clausura 2024? How will America begin its participation in Clausura 2024? Losing, like in the last tournament With victory, continue to celebrate the title It’s a draw, they don’t match the rhythm of the game. 105 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY VOTED

On the other side,America will likely debut with the next eleven: Oscar Jimenez, Christian Calderon, Israel Reyes, Ramon Juarez, Emilio Lara, Santiago Naveda, Richard Sanchez, Brian Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez and Roman Martinez.