America will go with its best team against Puebla

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 11.05.2022 13:44:35





América wants to break with its bad luck in the Liguillas against Puebla and after three tournaments in a row being eliminated in the quarterfinals, that’s why Ferdinand Ortiz do not want to save anything and tonight in Cuauhtemoc Stadium will put his best men to try to take advantage in the Ida game against Puebla.

The Tano will direct his first Liguilla as a coach in Mexico and it is that before taking the first team in America on an interim basis, the Argentine had only trained the U20 and did so for only nine dates.

For this match against La Franja, Ortiz will throw out his best men from start with William Ochoa in goal, Jorge SanchezSebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez and Luis Fuentes in defense.

In the midfield, one of the changes compared to the last game against Cruz Azul is the departure of Peter Aquinas in containment and there they will be Richard Sanchez Y Alvaro Fidalgo while on the sides Roger Martínez, who with Tano has recovered his level and on the other side Alexander Zendejas.

on the attack Diego Valdeswho without being a center forward, is the team’s top scorer with five goals and Federico Vinaswho although he is not going through a good moment, has had an important role playing as a post and giving assists.