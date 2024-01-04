America will start Clausura 2024 with substitutes: Jardine’s reasons

He official start of preseason belonging America starts next Monday . When the legionnaires and Mexicans who had more participation during the campaign. Report to Coapa facilities to undergo the necessary medical examinations.

After this, the group that is currently It is already divided into two parts.. It all starts with preparations for the match against Tijuana on Saturday the 13th. Andre Jardine’s idea is this: take on Xoloitzcuintles with players who weren’t as regular in the last championship.

moment for Oscar Jimenez, Israel Reyes and Santiago Naveda. Let’s mention a few. It came because they will have the greatest responsibility on the hot field, in addition to being completed with players from the main forces Americans strive to be competitive where the country was born.

We have returned! 🦅 Let’s go, another tournament ✨ pic.twitter.com/kpzuKBR0uC — Club of America (@ClubAmerica) January 3, 2024

This will be until January 15 next year, before the debut at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, when the team the team is meeting again in full forceboth with those who have some action on their first date, and with the rest of us who will be focusing on getting back into the swing of things after the December holidays.

WHEN WILL AMERICAN HEADLINES RETURN?

Until the second round, when ordinary players love Luis Angel Malagon, Kevin Alvarez, Julián Quiñones or Henry Martin They could end up on the grass and face the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro.

It has not yet been determined which players will be able to integrate the game in Tijuana, but some young players such as Emilio Lara, Patricio Salas and even the first reinforcement of the team, Christian Calderon, They will have minutes. Additionally, the likes of Brian Rodriguez, Leonardo Suarez and Jonathan Rodriguez will be on the trip, although that depends on whether they continue to work for the club or not.

This is Jardine’s idea. He won’t risk any of his players.These are the keys to the start of the tournament, and it is on day two that the players who finished in 14th place just under a month ago will return.