American model suffers amputation of her legs due to complications from covid-19 | Society

The story of Claire Bridges went around the world after receiving a medical discharge days ago. Through social networks, she has shared her recovery process.

The model Claire Bridges had to be amputated of both legs due to complications derived from a contagion by covid-19.

The Florida native’s story 21 years It has been around the world this week. The problems, according to the Spanish morning newspaper El Mundo, began on January 16, when she was admitted to Tampa General Hospital.

Given her medical history, Claire was a high-risk patient for her Heart problems. According to a statement issued by her family, available on the GoFundMe website, where they promote a fundraising campaign, the model was hospitalized and then intubated in the ICU.

There, she had to be revived by emergency personnel, suffering from multiple infections derived from the disease that led to the amputation of her two legs. Myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis (breakdown of muscle tissue), mild pneumonia, cyanotic acidosiswere the diagnoses he received.

During the resuscitation maneuvers, Claire was the victim of severe damage to both extremities, a condition that put her life at risk.

On her Instagram account, the model has reported her recovery. In the latest publications, for example, we see how her return to her home was after being discharged from hospital after hospitalized for two months.

So far, in the campaign promoted on GoFundMe, the family of the American has set itself the goal of raising around $150,000 (117,031,500 pesos, approximately).

Since her return home, the Claire Bridges case has gained worldwide notoriety. Cadena Ser and the morning newspaper El Mundo in Spain, in addition to the trans-Andean newspaper Clarín and various US media, among others, have echoed her story.