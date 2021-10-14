among the films to see also Bloodshot

If you don’t know what to see Tonight on TV, let it be the tv guide of Cinematographe.it to advise you on some of the best films on air tonight on digital terrestrial and pay TV, in the first and in the late evening. This evening, Thursday 14 October 2021, you can see, among other things, Billionaire boys club.



What to see in prime time on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Billionaire boys club (2018), tonight on tv at 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Directed by James Cox, Billionaire Boys Club is a 2018 film starring Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts and Kevin Spacey. A group of wealthy boys from the 1980s devises a plan to get rich through the Ponzi scheme. However, their idea turns into something else when they end up killing scammer Ron Levin.

Game night – guess who dies tonight? (2018), tonight on TV at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Game night – guess who dies tonight? is a 2018 film starring Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler and Billy Magnussen. Max and Annie are lovers of social games. One night for fun they have to solve a mysterious crime, but as the game gets more intense, they discover that they are actually in a real and disturbing situation.

Bloodshot (2020), tonight on tv at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Action

Directed by Dave Wilson, Bloodshot is a 2020 film starring Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez and Sam Heughan. Ray is a soldier recently killed in the field and brought back to life with superhero skills. Ray thus becomes a great force, capable of healing from his injuries. However, the partner manipulates not only her body, but her mind as well. Ray therefore no longer knows what is real and what is not and his first goal is to find out.

What to see in the late evening on digital terrestrial, Sky Cinema and Mediaset Premium

Terminator Salvation (2009), tonight on tv at 22:55 on Sky Cinema Action

Directed by McG, Terminator Salvation is a 2009 film starring Christian Bale, Anton Yelchin, Sam Worthington and Bryce Dallas Howard. After nearly all men are killed by a nuclear holocaust, a group of survivors fight for the salvation of mankind. Marcus Wright will try to understand and thwart the Skynet’s final destruction project.