Amouranth creates a new Twister-based meta and is already a success – Nerd4.life

In spite of the detractors, Kaitlyn “Amouranth“Siragusa has proven once again why she is one of the most successful streamers on Twitch by inventing a new one”half“, characterized by a mix of Twister and yoga pants, which is already becoming popular on the well-known streaming platform.

What does this new format launched by Amouranth consist of? Just play Twister live. To be clear, the one in which you have to place your hands and feet on colored circles, chosen at random with a board. All wearing tight yoga pants or shorts, which is obviously the “plus” that a certain type of user appreciates in the live streamer.

As Dexerto reports, it is therefore a new format in which the streamer touches the limits of Twitch’s terms of service, without breaking them, and which is already achieving great success. Often these “meta” start well, but sometimes the streamer just fails to regulate itself, like when in June she was banned for direct ASMR a little too allusive.

As it turns out, Twister isn’t the only new addition to Amouranth’s repertoire. Recently the streamer also tried her hand at the classic Jenga during one of her live hot tubs. As it turns out, it doesn’t just take a good body to make $ 1.3 million a month on Twitch but a lot of creativity as well.